None of the music and arts festivals due to take place in London’s Brockwell park will be cancelled following a High Court ruling over planning permission, it was confirmed today.

Brockwell Park in Lambeth, south London, traditionally hosts a series of events called Brockwell Live that attract hundreds of thousands of people.

Brockwell Live includes six festivals such as Mighty Hoopla, with artists including Kesha and former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall due to perform this year.

The series is due to begin on May 23.

Last week, Rebekah Shaman, a resident in the area and a member of the Protect Brockwell Park group, successfully brought legal action against Lambeth Council over the use of parts of the park for the festivals.

open image in gallery Former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall is due to perform at Mighty Hoopla 2025 ( PA Wire )

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Mould said that the authority’s decision to certify the planned use of the land as lawful was “irrational”.

Lawyers for Ms Shaman and the Protect Brockwell Park group wrote to the council following the ruling, asking it to “confirm that the event has been cancelled.”

They also demanded the area be clear of any fencing or infrastructure, stating that Brockwell Live did not have planning permission.

But on Monday, a spokesperson for Brockwell Live said that no events would be cancelled, with Lambeth Council confirming that the event’s organisers, Summer Events Limited, had reapplied for planning permission.

The Brockwell Live spokesperson said: “Brockwell Live can confirm that all events in the series will go ahead as planned, including the Lambeth Country Show.

“Friday’s High Court ruling dealt with a particular point of law and whether an administrative process had been carried out correctly.

“We wish to make it clear that no event will be cancelled as a result of the High Court’s decision.

“We take our stewardship of Brockwell Park seriously. As we prepare to deliver these much-loved, culturally significant events, we remain fully committed to its care, upkeep, and long-term wellbeing.

open image in gallery Rebekah Shaman (front centre), from the Protect Brockwell Park group ( PA )

“With set-up nearly complete, we look forward to opening the gates and welcoming festival-goers later this week.”

Lambeth Council said: “Summer Events Limited has applied to Lambeth Council for a new certificate of lawfulness, for 24 days, following the High Court ruling last week on the previous certificate.

“The council is urgently considering that application. That consideration does not stop the events proceeding.”

Before the hearing last week, Protect Brockwell Park said they are “not anti-festival, we support well-run inclusive events”, but that the festivals cause damage, including to the grassland and trees.

Mr Justice Mould said that his decision was only about “the lawfulness of the decision to grant the certificate”, after previously telling lawyers that “what is happening on the ground” would be a question for Lambeth Council as the planning authority to decide.

Lawyers for the council and Summer Events Limited both asked the judge for the go-ahead to challenge his decision, but this was refused.

The council and organisers can still ask the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge the decision directly.

The ruling was welcomed by Protect Brockwell Park campaigners as well as Dunkirk actor Sir Mark Rylance, who said in a statement issued by the group that it was “wonderful news” and that “every small victory for nature makes a difference”.