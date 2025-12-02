Apple Replay 2025: What is the song of the year?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosé and Bruno Mars have secured the coveted top spot on Apple Music’s global song chart for 2025 with their enduring hit, “APT.” Released in 2024, the Grammy-nominated track's remarkable staying power saw it dominate the year-end rankings, marking a first number one on this chart for both artists.

The dynamic duo of Kendrick Lamar and SZA followed in second place with “Luther.” Bruno Mars made another appearance in the top three, collaborating with Lady Gaga on “Die With a Smile.” Lamar's “Not Like Us,” a 2024 chart-topper, returned to claim fourth, while Billie Eilish's “Birds of a Feather” completed the top five.

Kendrick Lamar's album GNX proved a significant success, with five of its tracks featuring in the global Top 25.

Women accounted for 36 of 100 songs, a slight drop from 2024's 39. Yet seven of the Top 10 were by or featured a woman, more than double last year's total.

A big year for “APT.”

“APT.” also topped a few of Apple Music's other end-of-year charts. They claimed the top spot on the streaming platform's Shazam Global Radio Spins chart, the Top 100: Global Radio chart (which tracks the most played songs on radio stations around the world) and Apple’s most-read lyrics charts.

“The phenomenal global success of Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT.’ has been a powerful reminder that great songs will always transcend borders,” Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head, said in a statement.

Apple Music's Replay rivals Spotify's Wrapped

Also available Tuesday is Replay — Apple’s alternative to Spotify’s Wrapped — which allows Apple Music subscribers to engage with their favorite music on the streaming service this year.

Replay highlights include a Discovery feature (where users can track new artists they discovered this year), Loyalty (the artists they listen to consistently) and Comebacks (the ones who've made a return to their listening rotation). They'll also be able to uncover their total minutes listened, total artists listened, longest artist streak and favorite genres.

Musicians themselves will be able to share listenership growth and year-over-year performance summaries.

Tyler, the Creator named Apple Music's artist of the year

Last month, Apple Music named Tyler, the Creator its artist of the year. The multi-hyphenate rapper, one year after the release of his critically acclaimed album Chromakopia earned 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025, Apple Music reported.

“Tyler continues to prove that anything is possible. His creativity has been incredible all year,” Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director, said in a statement. “His creative risk-taking is only matched by the care he takes to present it, and he inspires his peers and fans now, just as he will continue to inspire generations to come.”