John Crawley, the TikTok star also known as KingBeard X, dies aged 47

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Crawley, the TikTok comedian known as KingBeardX, died Monday at the age of 47.

His cause of death is cardiac arrest, TMZ reports.

Anthony Caruso, a close friend and former podcast co-host, shared the news of Crawley’s passing on Tuesday through a GoFundMe page he had launched earlier this month to help with medical expenses.

“I’m really sorry to tell everyone the bad news, but Pimpmunkx (KingBeardx) passed away yesterday,” Caruso wrote. “Thank you to everyone that has supported the fundraiser so far.”

Crawley had been hospitalized earlier in the month at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo due to breathing difficulties. His condition remained unstable, and he was placed in the ICU.

open image in gallery The popular streamer died after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. ( Facebook )

His family had asked Caruso to set up the fundraiser since Crawley was the main breadwinner, but didn’t have health insurance. The page will continue to help pay for his funeral and his mother’s expenses, it states.

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $3,000 toward its $9,000 goal.

Crawley built a fanbase by posting funny, over-the-top, reactions to food videos, usually showing off his trademark fluffy beard. Between TikTok and Instagram, he racked up more than 3.5 million followers.

Since the announcement of his passing, fans and loved ones have flocked to social media and his obituary page to share condolences and reminisce about how his comedic content brightened their days.

“I will miss your new videos coming out. You gave me a smile when I needed one. Rest well,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for the many laughs you gave so many of us. We will meet in person, just not toda,y sir. May you forever rest in peace,” another added.

open image in gallery Tributes poured in from fans across the world after his death was announced. ( Facebook )

A third added, “I loved watching your videos you made my husband and myself laugh so hard we was crying. The world has lost an angel R.I.P. my thoughts and prayers to your loved ones.”

“Mr. Crawley was my favorite influencer, to millions of others the same,” someone else wrote. “I was so disappointed when I saw that he had passed. His last post was of him wanting to meet his fans. I'm so emotional writing this, even though I didn't know him. Rest in peace, John. Heaven will be delighted to have you.”