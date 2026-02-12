Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A viral video captured rapper Ja Rule in a heated altercation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, members of longtime rival 50 Cent’s G-Unit circle, on board a Delta flight following Super Bowl LX.

A fellow passenger on the Sunday flight from San Francisco to New York City recorded the exchange, which they initially shared with TMZ.

In the video, Ja Rule is seen standing in the aisle, repeatedly yelling, “What we doing?” at Tony Yayo, who appears to respond with expletives from his seat. At one point, another man briefly places his hands on Ja Rule’s shoulders in what appeared to be an attempt to calm the situation.

After the exchange, Ja Rule took to X to describe his version of events, calling the confrontation “hilarious,” and claiming that he threw a pillow at Tony Yayo during the incident.

“I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao...I threw the pillow at Yayo head cuz you soft,” the “Mesmerize” artist wrote. He later shared video from the scene on his Instagram Stories.

open image in gallery 50 Cent’s associate Uncle Murda posted a video from the plane, saying Ja Rule, pictured, eventually left following a verbal altercation ( Instagram/@ unclemurda )

Additional footage posted by Uncle Murda on Instagram appears to show the moments leading up to the blowup, including someone taunting Ja Rule, who then fires back before the clip cuts off, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Another clip appears to document the scene after Ja Rule had left the plane, which Uncle Murda referenced in the caption, writing, “Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat.”

A Delta spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that cabin crew members spoke with two passengers after the dispute and that one person rebooked a later flight, but did not provide further details on what led to the disagreement or which person was removed.

The incident also drew a reaction from 50 Cent, whose feud with Ja Rule spans more than two decades. The “In Da Club” rapper shared Uncle Murda’s video on Instagram and wrote that Ja Rule “ was by his self (sic) so he had to make a scene so they could remove his scary a**,”” prompting laughing emojis from Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda in the comments.

open image in gallery 50 Cent was not on the flight where the altercation occurred, but commented on it via Instagram ( Getty Images for E11EVEN )

As well as disagreements on commercial airliners, both rappers have taken aim at each other on social media, in public outbursts and in diss tracks, including 50 Cent’s “Life’s On the Line” and Ja Rule’s “Loose Change.”

In a 2023 interview with The Shade Room, Ja Rule said he was open to ending the rivalry, saying that “Life is short, I think these things can be mended.”