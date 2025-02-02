Watch live: Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet as celebrities arrive for star-studded ceremony
Watch live from the Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet as celebrities arrive for the 67th star-studded ceremony on Sunday (2 February).
Some of the biggest stars of pop, rock and hip-hop will gather at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight.
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter are among the heavyweights vying for some of the night’s biggest prizes, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host for the fifth consecutive year.
As with each year, several artists will perform on the night, including Shakira, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Carpenter, British artist RAYE and breakout singer-songwriter Teddy Swims.
The 67th GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
