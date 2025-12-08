Watch live: Golden Globes nominations 2026 announced
Watch live as the 2026 Golden Globe Awards nominations are announced in Los Angeles on Monday, 8 December.
Marlon Wayans and Skye P Marshall will reveal the nominees at 8.15am ET and 1.15pm GMT across 28 categories for the 83rd annual awards, including one new category — Best Podcast, which the Golden Globes says will honour “the extraordinary and diverse talents in the medium” and “reflect today’s audiences and consumption behaviour around the world.”
All award categories will feature six nominees.
Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony on Sunday, 11 January 2026, the first major award show of the season.
Films such as One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, and Sinners are expected to compete for the top prizes, with stars such as Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio vying for individual prizes.
In the TV categories, expected frontrunners include Apple TV’s Severance, Emmy-winning medical drama The Pitt, and hit comedy Hacks.
