Voice actors boycott Netflix over AI concerns

German voice actors have initiated a grassroots boycott against Netflix, citing a contentious contract clause that permits the streaming giant to utilise their recorded performances for artificial intelligence training.

A spokesperson for the VDS voice actors' association confirmed the action to Reuters.

The global expansion of Netflix has significantly boosted the demand for dubbed content, with international successes like South Korea's "Squid Game" and Spain's "Money Heist" captivating audiences worldwide.

However, voice actors, mirroring broader concerns within the entertainment sector, are increasingly apprehensive about AI's potential to disrupt their careers and create new copyright challenges.

Subtitles an alternative

Netflix has sent a letter to German voice actors saying their concerns stem from a misunderstanding of how the U.S. company intends to use the recordings and invited the VDS to an informal discussion, the association's chairperson, Anna-Sophia Lumpe, said on Tuesday.

A Netflix spokesperson said the company is taking the concerns seriously ( AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

"They also end the letter with the promise that if people continue to boycott working for them, that content will be shown with German subtitles in Germany," instead of dubbing, she said.

She did not have exact figures on the size of the boycott but said "our efforts and the efforts of the voice actors are generating a response".

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the letter exists and said the company is taking the concerns seriously.

New contract clause

According to the VDS, which represents around 600 members, Netflix's new contracts, introduced at the start of the year, state that recordings may be used to train AI systems, without specifying whether compensation would be provided.

The clause sparked a sharp backlash, with a large majority of voice actors refusing to agree to the terms, Lumpe said.

The association has commissioned a law firm to examine the contract in relation to data privacy, copyright law and the EU AI Act.

The contracts are based on an agreement Netflix reached with the BFFS actors' union in June which requires explicit written consent for the use of any AI-generated digital voice replica.

However, the BFFS said it intentionally left out rules on remuneration for AI-related uses for now.

"This is because there are currently no reference points for appropriate basic remuneration," the union said on its website, adding it wanted "to avoid any unfavourable predetermination at all costs".