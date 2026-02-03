Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another month, another huge month for Netflix, thanks to the addition of one of the best TV shows of all time.

In February, the streaming service won’t just be removing a bunch of titles, but adding even more, with new films and TV series arriving every day.

Among the new original releases are the return of smash hit series The Night Agent, the next show from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee (How to Get to Heaven from Belfast) and the concluding chapter of Bridgerton season four. There’ll also be documentaries about Gordon Ramsay, Lucy Letby and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder (Matter of Time).

But the biggest addition is the long-running medical drama ER, which has seen a resurgence thanks to the Emmy-winning success of The Pitt, both starring Noah Wyle.

All 15 seasons of the series, which was created by Michael Crichton and launched George Clooney to fame in the 1990s, will become available to stream on Netflix during the coming weeks.

The show is set in the emergency room of a Chicago hospital, and is regularly cited as one of the best and most influential shows of all time. To this day, it’s considered the definitive medical drama.

Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in February below – we compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

open image in gallery 'ER' is coming to Netflix ( NBC )

Original

Movies

1 February

Copshop – US

6 February

Yoh! Bestie – UK/US

10 February

This Is I – UK/US

11 February

State of Fear – UK/US

13 February

A Father’s Miracle – UK/US

Joe’s College Road Trip – UK/US

19 February

The Swedish Connection – UK/US

20 February

Firebreak – UK/US

The Orphans – UK/US

Pavane – UK/US

Television

4 February

Is It Cake? Valentines – UK/US

5 February

The Lincoln Lawyer season four – UK/US

Unfamiliar season one – UK/US

6 February

Salvador season one – UK/US

9 February

Matter of Time – UK/US

The Creature Cases: Chapter 7 – UK/US

10 February

Motorvalley season one – UK/US

11 February

Kohrra season two – UK/US

Lead Children – UK/US

Love Is Blind season 10 – UK/US

12 February

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast season one – UK/US

Million Follower Detective season one – UK/US

open image in gallery 'Derry Girls' creator Lisa McGee's new show, 'How to Get To Heaven from Belfast' ( Netflix )

13 February

Museum of Innocence season one – UK/US

The Art of Sarah season one – UK/US

19 February

The Night Agent season three – UK/US

20 February

Strip Law season one – UK/US

26 February

Bridgerton season four, part two – UK/US

Crap Happens season one – UK/US

open image in gallery Gabriel Basso returns for a new season of 'The Night Agent' ( Netflix )

Documentary

4 February

The Investigation of Lucy Letby – UK/US

6 February

Queen of Chess – UK/US

9 February

Matter of Time – UK/US

16 February

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model season one – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Bridgerton’ season four concludes in February ( Netflix )

18 February

Being Gordon Ramsay – UK/US

27 February

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season eight – UK/US

Mo Gilligan: In The Movement – UK/US

17 February

Sommore: Chandelier Fly – UK/US

24 February

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter – UK/US

open image in gallery Gordon Ramsay is the subject of a new Netflix docuseries ( PA Wire )

Movies

1 October

The American President – US

Anniversary – UK

The Bucket List – US

Crazy, Stupid, Love – US

Ex Machina – US

Faith in the Flames: The Nicole Jolly Story – US

Flipped – US

Focus – US

The Glass House – US

Hell or High Water – US

How to Train Your Dragon – US

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – US

Independence Day – US

Kung Fu Panda 4 – UK

Lee Daniels’ The Butler – US

Letters to Juliet – US

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates – US

The Mirror Has Two Faces – US

Mississippi Grind – US

open image in gallery Ben Mendelsohn and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Mississippi Grind’ ( Annapurna International )

Mrs Doubtfire – US

Night at the Museum – US

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian – US

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb – US

Rumor Has It… – US

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever – US

Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love – US

Vertical Limit – US

You’ve Got Mail – US

Zero Dark Thirty – US

2 February

Apollo 11 – US

3 February

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight – UK

Honey Don’t – US

open image in gallery Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley in Tricia and Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t!’ ( Focus Features )

5 February

Everyone Knows Juan – UK

Top Secret! – UK

6 February

Heartburn – UK

Overboard – US

7 February

Death Whisperer 3 – UK/US

9 February

Colossal – US

10 February

Free Fire

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) – US

12 February

The Black Phone – US

The Darjeeling Limited – UK

The French Dispatch – UK

13 February

Bunny – UK/US

The Starling Girl – US

14 February

IF – UK

17 February

Cellar Door – UK

Tarot – UK

19 February

Life After Beth – US

The Iron Claw – US

Meet, Greet & Bye – UK

Wakefield – US

open image in gallery ‘The Iron Claw’ is joining Netflix in February ( A24 )

20 February

The Addams Family (2019) – US

The Addams Family 2 (2021) – UK/US

The Expendables – US

The Expendables 2 – US

The Expendables 3 – US

The Expendables 4 – US

Laggies – US

Rumble – UK

22 February

Abigail – UK

Bandit – UK

27 February

Trap House – US

28 February

Jurassic World: Rebirth

open image in gallery ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ is coming to Netflix ( AP )

TV

1 February

Divorce Lawyer season two – UK

Everyone Else Burns – UK

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing – UK

Heartland season 18 – US

Matori and Kyoken: Men in the Back Alleys season one – UK/US

Soda Master season one – UK/US

The Way Home season three – US

2 February

Baby Einstein: Ocean Explorers season one – UK/US

3 February

Animal Kingdom – UK

Night Court season one to three – US

4 February

Alone – US

5 February

Samuel season one – US

Search Party season one to five – US

open image in gallery Alia Shawkat in satirical mystery series 'Search Party' ( HBO Max )

9 February

Love Undercover season one – UK

10 February

ER season one to 15 – UK

Manhunt: The Child Snatcher – UK

PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA SIDE STORY [MAGIA RECORD] – UK

11 February

What I Like About You season one to four – US

13 February

Suburgatory season one to three – US

15 February

Kenlchi: The Mightiest Disciple – UK/US

Stargate SG-1 season one to 10 – US

The Hunting Party season one – US

20 February

Mike & Molly season one to six – US

25 February

Shrill – UK

open image in gallery 'Shrill is being added to Netflix ( Hulu )

26 February

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season seven and eight – US