Sydney Sweeney film is getting sequel after ‘strong, audible’ response from viewers
The psychological thriller has proven a holiday box-office sensation
Just two and a half weeks after its release, Sydney Sweeney's box-office success, The Housemaid, is already set for a sequel.
Lionsgate confirmed on Tuesday that production for The Housemaid's Secret will commence later this year. The follow-up will draw from the second installment of Freida McFadden's bestselling book trilogy.
The psychological thriller, directed by Paul Feig, has proven a holiday box-office sensation, accumulating over $75 million domestically and $33 million globally within 17 days. Its production budget was a modest $35 million.
Lionsgate intends for Feig and Sweeney to return for The Housemaid's Secret, with Sweeney also taking on an executive producer role. Rebecca Sonnenshine, who penned the original, is writing the script.
“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly — and audibly — to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman, in a statement.
The Housemaid has handed Sweeney a major box-office victory after a disappointing result for her awards-hopeful boxing drama Christy in November. That film grossed only $2 million worldwide. In The Housemaid, Sweeney stars as a live-in housemaid hired by a wealthy couple played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.
