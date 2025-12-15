Sydney Sweeney opens up about plastic surgery in lie detector test
- Sydney Sweeney confirmed her breasts are natural during a Vanity Fair lie detector test with co-star Amanda Seyfried.
- She explicitly stated she has never undergone any cosmetic surgery, with the lie detector confirming her truthfulness.
- As a teenager, Sweeney considered a breast reduction due to insecurities but was persuaded against it by her mother.
- She expressed gratitude for not having the surgery, now liking her natural figure and encouraging others to embrace their bodies.
- Sweeney also revealed she faced pressure in Hollywood to alter her appearance, including being advised to get Botox at 16.