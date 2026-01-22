Watch live: Oscar nominations 2026 announced as Hamnet and One Battle After Another expected to lead
Watch live as the Oscars nominations are announced on Thursday, 22 January, ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.
Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will unveil which films are nominated in each category. Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, and One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, are expected to lead the pack.
Sinners, Ryan Coogler's vampire horror, is also expected to score several nominations, with a new category for casting introduced to the awards for the first time.
Both One Battle After Another and Sinners could secure Warner Bros. a record haul as the studio prepares for its sale to Netflix.
The current record for most nominations in history is held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016).
The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 15 March. The ceremony, with Conan O'Brien returning as host, will be televised live on ABC and Hulu.
