Shazam actor Zachary Levi has said that publicly supporting Donald Trump was more “important” than saving his career, adding that he believes Hollywood is “falling apart”.

The 44-year-old actor has become an outspoken supporter of Trump and the MAGA movement, first speaking out against Covid-19 vaccinations in 2023.

Levi then endorsed Trump for the presidency during the 2024 election, having previously backed Robert F Kennedy Jr. He was one of several notable celebrities to endorse the controversial candidate.

The star has now spoken about his reasons for supporting Trump, admitting to Megyn Kelly that he “felt peace because I knew that this was more important than saving my career”.

Levi explained: “I think we too often fall into these paradigms, these thought processes of self-preservation, and it is not good. We need to be wise and we want to survive and we want to live and flourish and all those things, but we can’t merely make decisions off of, ‘Well I hope nothing bad happens to me. You got to sacrifice.’”

“What am I really afraid of at the end of the day? That I’m somehow going to lose jobs in an industry that I already believe is completely falling apart and that won’t even be creating jobs for me in a few years anyway?” Levi added. “Like come on. If I lose all of my acting career, and I hope I don’t, and so far I haven’t… But none of that matters. If the world goes off a cliff, what does it matter?”

Levi told Kelly that Trump is “doing what he said he was going to do” since becoming president. “And more than that, these are some of the things I was kind of even secretly hoping he was going to do because, damn it, we do deserve to know what’s going on,” the actor added.

Earlier this week, Levi, who is promoting his new film, The Unbreakable Boy begged Elon Musk not to fire federal employees as part of his DOGE cuts, who had voted for Trump.

Speaking on Fox News, Levi said that DOGE is “complicated” but there are some federal employees who will be impacted by the cuts that don’t deserve to be terminated. And he would like Musk to make sure they keep their jobs.

“Like there are a lot of people that are very afraid right now because there are truly good working people that work for the government, that are getting lost in the cracks,” Levi said. “And we have got to do something about that.”

Turning to the camera, the actor appeared to plead directly to the Tesla CEO to find a way to retain some of these workers, especially the ones who currently support the president.

“Please - Elon and all of your team and whatever needs to happen - please don’t let everybody fall through the cracks as we are doing what is necessary, which is to get in there and to like cut a cancer out, man,” Levi said. “You know, sometimes they go in for cancer surgeries, doctors, and you lose some good healthy tissue along in that. They don’t want to do that, but it’s a part of like extracting that darkness out of there. And right now that’s what’s happening.”