Appealing to “first buddy” Elon Musk during a Fox News appearance, Shazam! star Zachary Levi urged the world’s richest man to save the “good people” who are working for the federal government – specifically, the “people that voted for Donald Trump who are losing their job.”

Levi, who supported Donald Trump during this past election, also told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday night that he was “so grateful” that Trump defeated Kamala Harris, especially since it meant that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard were now in the Trump administration.

Promoting his upcoming faith-based film The Unbreakable Boy on Jesse Watters Primetime, Levi was first asked a sarcastic question about Harris and her recent visit to Broadway, prompting the actor to gush over Trump and his Cabinet picks.

“I was very supportive of Bobby Kennedy,” Levi declared. “That led me to Donald Trump. And I am so grateful. I am so grateful that the election went the way that it did, and specifically because people like Bobby and Tulsi Gabbard are now in there and confirmed and can do the work and listen.”

Eventually, Levi turned his attention to Musk and his “government efficiency” department, which Trump has tasked with slashing thousands of federal jobs, cutting spending, and dismantling government agencies. At the same time, amid a flurry of lawsuits and court orders over the Department of Government Efficiency’s unprecedented actions and potentially unlawful access to sensitive information, the White House is now claiming Musk isn’t in charge of DOGE and has “no actual or formal authority to make government decisions.”

Actor Zachary Levi uses a Fox News interview to plead with Elon Musk to save "good" pro-Trump federal workers from being fired by DOGE. ( Fox News )

According to the 44-year-old thespian, “DOGE is complicated,” but there are some federal employees who will be impacted by the cuts that don’t deserve to be terminated. And he would like Musk to make sure they keep their jobs.

“Like there are a lot of people that are very afraid right now because there are truly good working people that work for the government, that are getting lost in the cracks,” Levi said. “And we have got to do something about that.”

Turning to the camera, the actor appeared to plead directly to the Tesla CEO to find a way to retain some of these workers, especially the ones who currently support the president.

“Please — Elon and all of your team and whatever needs to happen — please don’t let everybody fall through the cracks as we are doing what is necessary, which is to get in there and to like cut a cancer out, man,” Levi said. “You know, sometimes they go in for cancer surgeries, doctors, and you lose some good healthy tissue along in that. They don’t want to do that, but it’s a part of like extracting that darkness out of there. And right now that’s what’s happening.”

He concluded: “But there are good people, people that voted for Donald Trump who are losing their job. And we got to make sure that we don’t leave those folks behind.”

Following his Fox News interview, Levi pushed back on critics’ complaints that he was urging Musk and the administration to only save the jobs of “good” MAGA voters.

“I wasn’t pleading exclusively for Trump voters to keep their jobs. I was making a case for all Americans being lost in the shuffle, which you would understand if you listened to my earlier responses,” Levi tweeted. “I’m not fighting just for conservatives or MAGA or any other group of people, other than Americans. All of them.”

Insisting that he was referring to “ALL people” when he referred to the “good” employees being impacted, Levi added that he was “making a point that of ALL those people there is a subset that actually voted for Trump, the man behind THEIR votes” and it was “important because it may help him to see it all in a different light.”

He also claimed that he wasn’t referring to “Democrats being the cancer” that needed to be removed from the federal government, but instead he was “referring to the deep corruption and darkness in our government.”