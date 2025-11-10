Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the highly anticipated film Wicked: For Good prepares for its cinematic debut, fans of the original The Wizard of Oz are offered a rare chance to acquire iconic memorabilia.

Among the treasures going under the hammer, one item promises to cast a spell: Margaret Hamilton’s distinctive black hat as the Wicked Witch of the West.

This iconic wool hat, for sale at Heritage Auctions, measures nearly 14 inches high with a 19.5-inch diameter brim.

Its 22-inch elastic chin strap secured it during Hamilton’s memorable flying scenes. Designed by Gilbert Adrian, it was chosen after the initial selection was deemed insufficiently menacing.

Joe Maddalena, Executive Vice President of Heritage Auctions, highlighted its significance: "When Dorothy Gale becomes Dorothy of Oz, it’s when she puts on the ruby slippers. When the Wicked Witch becomes the Wicked Witch, she puts on the hat. So it’s this transformational moment of the birth of the witch. I think the importance of the hat is just incredible. It’s on par with the slippers."

The auction is scheduled for 9 and 10 December, with bidding available online and at Heritage Auctions’ Dallas headquarters.

open image in gallery The hat worn by Margaret Hamilton in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ ( Heritage Auctions via AP)Margaret Hamilton )

Beyond the witch's hat, the auction features a signed 'Wizard of Oz' book by Judy Garland, with a lengthy inscription, other cast autographs and Toto’s paw prints – a gift to Garland’s on-set tutor’s daughter.

Two versions of Dorothy’s ruby slippers are available: a right-foot shoe worn by Garland during rehearsals, adorned with crimson-burgundy glass bugle beads, and a 50th-anniversary replica by Western Costume Company.

The replica, made using Garland’s original shoe form, boasts red sequins and rhinestone bows, with Mr Maddalena noting they "are as close as you’re ever going to get to owning a pair of ruby slippers that weren’t screen-used."

A handwritten letter from the story’s original author, L Frank Baum and an organza blouse worn by Garland, bearing her handwritten name tag, round out the offerings.

open image in gallery The dress and ruby slippers, the costume for the character Dorothy in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ ( Heritage Auctions via AP) )

This sale follows Heritage’s successful auction last year, where a different pair of the film’s ruby slippers sold for an impressive $28m.

While filming The Wizard of Oz, Garland wore several different copies of the red-coloured shoes, though only four are believed to have survived to this day.

Her character is given the magical shoes, previously worn by the Wicked Witch of the East, after her house crushes the witch near the beginning of the story. In Baum’s original children’s novel, the slippers in question are silver, but the 1939 film changed their colour to better showcase the film’s Technicolour.