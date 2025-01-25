Will Ferrell confirms he’s making a Broadway version of much loved film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Ferrell has confirmed that he is attempting to adapt his film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga into a Broadway musical.

The Netflix comedy, released in 2020, stars Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a pair of Icelandic musicians, Lars Erickssong and Singrit Ericksdottir, who realise their dream of performing at Eurovision.

Although the film, written by Ferrell, received mixed reviews from critics, it earned a cult following among Eurovision fans with some of the original songs becoming hits in their own right.

Ferrell, 57, is a self-confessed superfan of the competition, previously calling it “incredible”.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which featured other Eurovision alumni Olly Alexander (and Norton himself, who commentates on the event for the BBC), Ferrell revealed that he is working on a stage version of the film.

After revealing that he was at the 2024 competition in Malmo, Sweden, the Anchorman star joked: “I just can’t stay away.”

He then added: “No, we’re trying to develop it into a Broadway show. We went with [a] songwriter and director [to Eurovision] as they had never seen it. My wife happens to be Swedish, so Malmo, Sweden, Eurovision... and here we are now.”

open image in gallery Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong, Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir ( Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX )

Ferrell claimed to have been silent for three hours after watching the contest for the first time. “I was just like, ‘What is this thing, it’s incredible,’” he told Screen Rant. “The staging, the kind of costumes, the catchiness of the songs, some of the songs are actually really good.”

He continued: “It was from the sublime to the ridiculous and I just remember in that moment thinking, ‘That would be a great movie,’ but I thought that someone in Europe would have done it.”

The film takes its cues from real-life moments that have unfolded across Eurovision’s storied history. For example, one of the most memorable scenes, in which Lars and Sigrit fall off the stage after Sigrit’s scarf is caught in a giant hamster wheel on which Lars is running, is a reference to Ukraine’s 2014 entry.

open image in gallery Will Ferrell and Reese Withersoon on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ ( PA Wire )

Ferrell appeared on the BBC chat show on Friday night (24 January) alongside Reese Witherspoon to promote their new comedy, You’re Cordially Invited. Other guests included Death in Paradise star Don Gilet and Academy Award nominee Ariana Grande.