Lin-Manuel Miranda says he was refused a role in the Wicked film

Lin-Manuel Miranda has explained why he wasn’t cast in the Wicked film despite asking to be.

The actor and Hamilton creator was hotly tipped for an appearance in the 10-time Oscar nominated blockbuster considering it was directed by Jon M Chu, who directed Miranda in the 2021 film musical adaptation In the Heights.

Theories as to why Miranda never made it into the Wicked film alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey have circulated in recent months, which the actor said has ‘gotten blown way out of proportion”.

Miranda has now revealed that he did ask Chu to play a certain role in the film, but said he wasn’t cast as his appearance would have been too “distracting”.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Miranda said: “In the opening number of the show, this one munchkin runs out and goes, ‘Is it true you were her friend?’ Because, man, I don’t know if you’ve seen a live production of Wicked, but sometimes they really put some sauce on the ball when they deliver that line.”

He continued: “It’s where the story starts. So I was like, ‘I really wanted to do that line, Jon.’ And I was not cast.”

The role ultimately went to Kirsty Anne Shaw, who Miranda noted “is great” and delivers the line “very earnestly”.

He also suggested it was a good idea Chu did not cast him as he would have performed it in a style similar to Rachel McAdams’s Mean Girls character, Regina George.

open image in gallery Lin-Manuel Miranda was refused a role in the 'Wicked' film ( YouTube )

Whether or not Miranda will make a small appearance in the forthcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good, remains to be seen.

Upon the first film’s release in November 2024, it smashed box-office records, grossing $634m in global ticket sales after just six weeks in cinemas.

This saw Wicked surpass 2008 film Mamma Mia! as the most successful Broadway musical adaptation of all time.

The digital version of the film, which is available now, treated fans to several deleted scenes, including one exchange between Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande).

In the scene, Glinda reacts with sadness after realising Elphaba, when she was in need of assistance, enlisted the help of Fiyero (Bailey) instead of her.

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked' ( Universal Pictures )

“I would’ve helped you if you needed someone,” Glinda says in the scene. “You could’ve picked me.”

Director Chu has since admitted it “was one of the hardest scenes to cut” from the movie.