Wicked: For Good director says he fought to keep one scene hidden from studio bosses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wicked: For Good director Jon M Chu has revealed that he refused to show studio bosses the film’s powerful final shot.

Chu said he made the decision because he was worried that executives at Universal Pictures would use the image in the film’s marketing campaign.

The scene in question is of Ariana Grande’s good witch Glinda whispering into the ear of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo.

It is a recreation of the iconic poster for the original Wicked Broadway musical, which premiered in 2003.

Speaking to Business Insider, Chu – who also directed last year’s first instalment – said “it was always the plan” to end on that image.

“I was always going to end on the whisper,” he said. “Do you know how hard it was to force Universal to never use it in any marketing material? They even had a poster of it for the first movie, and I was like, ‘Why are we releasing this poster? We should never acknowledge the whisper. Never. Never.’

“I wanted it to feel like we didn’t care about it, then suddenly it’s the last shot in For Good. So the studio never saw that final shot. I imposed a huge thing: ‘Do not show this shot!’ They wanted it so badly.”

The musical poster is among the most recognisable on Broadway, depicting a smirking Glinda in a witch’s hat on a green background with Glinda, wearing white, whispering into her ear.

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked: For Good’ ( Universal Pictures )

“That poster is one of the most brilliant posters ever made,” Chu said. “You don’t know what Glinda’s saying, because they never actually do that in the musical. But it’s sort of the key to friendship. That we have these secrets.”

Speaking about actors Grande and Erivo, he said: “The girls got to choose what they are actually saying in the scene. I don’t even know what they said.”

open image in gallery Britain Wicked For Good European Premiere ( Invision )

While Chu kept the shot hidden from the studio, Universal did use a recreation of the original poster during the marketing for the first Wicked film in October 2024.

The marketing material paid homage to the original poster, and featured noticeable differences such as Elphaba’s face being clearly in shot, unlike the original in which her hat is so low that her face is hidden.

Many Wicked fans called out the difference and set about “correcting the mistake”, using Photoshop to lower the hat and hide Erivo’s face.

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo’s Instagram posts calling fan edits to the ‘Wicked’ poster ‘offensive' ( Instagram )

Erivo called the digitally altered images “the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen”.

“The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer… because, without words we communicate with our eyes,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.”

In theatres now, For Good sees Erivo reprise her role as Elphaba opposite Grande’s Glinda.

The sequel, which comes a year after Chu’s Oscar-nominated Wicked, adapts the second act of the hit Broadway musical and welcomes a brief appearance from Dorothy, the main protagonist of The Wizard of Oz.

In a two-star review of the film, The Independent’s film critic wrote: “The back half of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s musical, adapted from the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire and itself a retelling of The Wizard of Oz that questions the wickedness of the Witch of the West, was always a bit of a slog.

“And Jon M Chu’s direction, even with all that budget and talent at hand, fails to find a satisfactory fix.”

For Good is in cinemas now.