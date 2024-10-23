Tom Hardy wants his Venom to fight Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: ‘I’m well up for it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tom Hardy is set to end his tenure as comic-book alien Venom in Venom: The Last Dance, but the actor has revealed he could be tempted to return to the character if given the chance to fight Spider-Man.

Sony’s Venom films have typically occurred away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but there has been some cross-over. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hardy showed up in a mid-credits scene set in the MCU, while Holland briefly appeared in a post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Now, IGN reports that Hardy announced at New York Comic-Con: “I want to fight Spider-Man. I want to fight Spider-Man right now. I’m well up for it... Never say never.”

In an interview with ComicBook.com the following day, Hardy was asked which version of Spider-Man he’d want to fight.

“Tom Holland, without a shadow of a doubt,” he replied.

Early viewers of Venom: The Last Dance largely say they’ve been blown away by the final installment in the trilogy.

Venom and Tom Holland as Spider-Man ( AP/Sony Pictures )

Although the film is not out for another three days, some people – including critics and journalists – have attended preview screenings of the movie, sharing their reactions on X/Twitter.

“Venom: The Last Dance takes you on a wild and exhilarating journey from start to finish,” wrote Screen Rant’s Joseph Deckelmeier. “It’s a fun popcorn movie that reminds me of the early 2000’s comic book movies.

“The action is great and is a tribute to action films from the 80’s. There’s a ton of funny moments,” he continued. “Are there plot holes and some issues with the story? Yes. [Is] it fun? Also, yes.”

Digital Spy film editor Ian Sandwell agreed, writing that the film is “the most entertaining of the trilogy”.

He added: “It’s largely a funny and sweet road trip with Eddie and Venom living their Thelma & Louise fugitive dreams, including car karaoke and dog rescuing. You might even find yourself getting emotional.”

Meanwhile, The Wrap’s Drew Taylor added: “Venom: The Last Dance is the best of the Venom movies – the insanity has been ramped up significantly but so has the heart. It’s not perfect but it’s super entertaining.”

Other viewers called the film’s final act “bonkers” and admitted Venom: The Last Dance is “classic guilty pleasure cinema” that “stretches its PG-13 rating as far as it will possibly go.”

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in cinemas on October 25.