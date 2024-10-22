Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Early viewers of Venom: The Last Dance have been blown away by the final instalment in the trilogy.

The Marvel blockbuster, focusing on the Spider-Man antihero Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), follows on from the 2018 hit Venom, and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Written and directed by Kelly Marcel, The Last Dance joins Eddie and Venom on the run as they’re being hunted by enemies in both worlds. Per the logline, the pair are forced to make a “devastating decision” that will “bring the curtains down” on their “last dance”.

Although the film is not out for another three days, some people, including critics and journalists, have attended preview screenings of the movie and are sharing their reactions on X/Twitter.

“Venom: The Last Dance takes you on a wild and exhilarating journey from start to finish,” wrote Screen Rant’s Joseph Deckelmeier. “It’s a fun popcorn movie that reminds me of the early 2000’s comic book movies.

“The action is great & is a tribute to action films from the 80’s. There’s a ton of funny moments,” he continued. “Are there plot holes and some issues with the story? Yes. [Is] it fun? Also, yes.”

Digital Spy film editor Ian Sandwell agreed, writing that the film is “the most entertaining of the trilogy”.

open image in gallery Tom Hardy in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ ( Sony Pictures Entertainment )

He added: “It’s largely a funny and sweet road trip with Eddie and Venom living their Thelma & Louise fugitive dreams, including car karaoke and dog rescuing. You might even find yourself getting emotional.”

Meanwhile, The Wrap’s Drew Taylor added: “Venom: The Last Dance is the best of the Venom movies – the insanity has been ramped up significantly but so has the heart. It’s not perfect but it’s super entertaining.”

Other viewers called the film’s final act “bonkers” and admitted Venom: The Last Dance is “classic guilty pleasure cinema” that “stretches its PG-13 rating as far as it will possibly go.”

When Venom: The Last Dance was announced in 2022, fans predicted the film would be the “first movie to sell a trillion tickets”.

open image in gallery Hardy in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ ( Sony )

“TRILOGY OF THE CENTURY TIME TO GO GET THEM TRILLION TICKETS THEY AIN’T GONNA KNOW WHAT HIT EM,” another person wrote on X/Twitter.

When Let There Be Carnage was released in 2021, the film enjoyed a successful box office showing taking in half a million dollars despite not receiving a Chinese release.

It ranked as the seventh highest-grossing film of that year, with F9: The Fast Saga, No Time to Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home the only English-language films to outperform it.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in cinemas on 25 October.