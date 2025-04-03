Val Kilmer’s family speaks out for the first time after his death at age 65

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Val Kilmer’s family have issued their first statement since his death.

The Top Gun actor was confirmed to have died of pneumonia at the age of 65 by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, on April 1.

In a statement sent to People on Thursday, Kilmer’s family said: “Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father's memory. We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated.”

They continued: “At this time, we would like to grieve privately.”

Kilmer, best known for playing Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever and for starring roles in The Doors, Top Gun and Heat, had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. According to his 33-year-old daughter, he recovered from it before his death, but a tracheotomy left him without his voice.

Val Kilmer’s family issues a statement for the first time since his death at age 65, asking to grieve privately ( AP )

Citing family sources, TMZ reported that the entertainer’s health was worse than had been publicly revealed and his condition had kept him confined to his bed for years.

Additionally, TMZ’s sources said his cancer treatment left him “frail” with limited energy.

His condition also reportedly declined in the last week and came after he was hospitalized earlier this year.

The Independent has contacted his representatives for comment.

The last time Kilmer made a public appearance was with Mercedes at Avalon Hollywood for the annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala in November 2019.

The Tombstone star welcomed Mercedes with his ex-wife Joanne Whalley, with whom he was married from 1988 to 1996. Kilmer and Whalley also welcomed a 29-year-old son, Jack Kilmer, during their marriage.

Also on Thursday, Kilmer’s Top Gun co-star, Tom Cruise, held a moment of silence at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and told the audience he’d lost a “dear friend.”

Variety reports that Cruise — who was at the annual convention to promote his new film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — asked the audience to join him in a moment of silence for Kilmer.

Cruise said: “I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer. I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and came back later for Top Gun: Maverick.

“I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him,” he finished.

After the moment of silence wrapped, Cruise added: “I wish you well on the next journey.”