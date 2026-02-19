Toy Story fans rejoice as beloved character is central part of new film’s trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Woody and Buzz are heading back to infinity and beyond in the forthcoming continuation of the Toy Story franchise.

Set to be released in the U.S. June 19, Toy Story 5 follows the toys’ owner, Bonnie, being gifted a digital Lilypad tablet that slowly eats up more and more of her time, leaving the original group of action figures alone. The film will set out to analyze the question that many parents are likely beginning to ask: Is technology replacing traditional toys?

While many people were quick to watch the film’s trailer and gush over the nostalgia from the franchise’s signature song, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” playing in the background, others were more focused on one character receiving more screen time than she had in the past.

At the end of Toy Story 4, fans saw Woody leave with Bo Peep to help lost toys, leaving Jessie and Buzz to take his place as the new leaders of Bonnie’s toys. That appears to continue, as the Toy Story 5 trailer shows Jessie leading the toys through the changes that arise with the arrival of the Lilypad — and scheming how to get Bonnie’s attention back.

“It's actually pretty poetic that Jessie is basically experiencing what Woody went through when he first met Buzz,” someone wrote on X, noting the full circle nature of the film’s plot.

open image in gallery The ‘Toy Story 5’ trailer sees long-time character Jessie take on more of a lead role in the film to the excitement of fans ( Pixar )

open image in gallery The film’s plot follows the toys trying to adapt to their owner, Bonnie, receiving a Lilypad tablet ( Pixar )

“Jessie is reliving her old trauma with Bonnie now...poor thing,” another wrote of the trailer, referencing the scene in Toy Story 2 when she opened up about her previous owner growing up and forgetting about her.

Another person agreed, writing, “I like how it seems Jessie is gonna be slipping into more of a main character role this time around, she was owned by a little girl before, and she was abandoned, so having to go through that again would obviously be a big deal for her character.”

Other fans joked about how old the franchise is — as 2025 marked the 30th anniversary of the first Toy Story — and how the wear-and-tear of the toys is starting to factor into the plot.

“Woody even got bald eventually,” one person joked, noting the large bald spot on the back of the toy’s head, while another agreed, writing, “From There’s a snake in my boot to There’s a receding hairline under my hat.”

The voice cast for the film will largely remain the same with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen returning as Woody and Buzz, respectively, alongside Joan Cusack, Blake Clark and Tony Hale. New voice actors will include Greta Lee and Conan O’Brien.

Toy Story 5 will be released in U.S. theaters June 19.