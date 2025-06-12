Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is a disturbing theory about theToy Story films that provide the films with an unsettling edge.

The theory is centred specifically on Toy Story 3, which was released 15 years ago this month.

Released in June 2010, Toy Story 3 follows the beloved characters as they are mistakenly delivered to Sunnyside daycare centre.

It’s down to Woody (Tom Hanks) to convince the other toys that they haven’t been abandoned by Andy so that they can return in time before he leaves for college.

While at the daycare centre, though, the toys face obstacles in the form of the others there – namely Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear (Ned Beatty) who, despite his friendly name, is revealed to be the film’s main antagonist.

Viewers learn in flashback that Lots-o’s beloved owner Daisy accidentally left him behind.

When he made his way back to her, he made the heartbreaking discovery that she had replaced him with a new Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear. It was this event that made him evil.

After arriving at Sunnyside, he decided to rule it like a prison and turn the other toys into his minions.

Over the years, many theories have drawn comparisons between Lots-o’s experience and the one Woody has in the original Toy Story, which was released in 1995.

Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear in 'Toy Story 3' ( Pixar Animation Studios )

The theory goes that, by including Lots-o’ in Toy Story 3, the Pixar writers were showing what Woody could have become if Andy had replaced him when he and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) were left behind at Pizza Planet all those years before.

On Reddit, a popular fan theory reads: “I believe Woody is completely capable of everything Lots-o’ did, but Woody always had a kid [owner].

“If Andy had bought a new Woody toy in the first movie, I believe Woody would have turned out just like Lots-o’ – they are both leaders, and they both go through massive trials to get back their respective kids. Plus, we see Woody’s ‘dark side’ in the first movie when he begins to be replaced by Buzz. Lots-o’ is basically a version of Woody with no kid.”

When viewed in this way, the Lots-o’ scenes in Toy Story 3 take on a entirely new, far more disturbing light.

Both Woody and Buzz (Tim Allen) will return in a fifth instalment, which is set to be released in 2026.