Tommy Lee Jones’s daughter Victoria’s cause of death, aged 34, revealed

The cause of death of Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has been disclosed.

Jones was found unresponsive in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2026 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

According to a report released by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Victoria died from an accidental overdose caused by the “toxic effects of cocaine”.

She is the second child of Tommy and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. They also share a son, Austin, who is 43.

Victoria played minor roles as an actor in her father’s films as a child, appearing in Men in Black II, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, and teen TV series One Tree Hill. Victoria did not continue acting as an adult, but frequently appeared alongside her father on red carpets around the world.

In a 2006 interview with The New Yorker, Tommy praised his daughter while promoting their western Three Burials, saying: “She’s a good actress, has her SAG [Screen Actors Guild] card, speaks impeccable Spanish. When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”

He recalled her getting acclimatised to life as an actor. “She had to get up at 5am for her part,” he told the magazine. “One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge.

“So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

At the time of Victoria’s death, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said: “Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased.” The local police department and medical examiner’s office then took over.

According to court records obtained by the New York Post, Victoria was arrested at least three times in 2025, including an apprehension on drug charges in Napa County, California, in April. She pleaded not guilty, according to the Post.

Tommy Lee Jones and daughter Vctoria, who was died aged 34 on New Year’s Day ( Getty Images )

Tommy Lee Jones is one of America’s most respected actors, known for acclaimed performances in films like JFK, No Country for Old Men, and Lonesome Dove.

He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1993 for his role in The Fugitive, co-starring Harrison Ford.

He married his third wife, Dawn Laurel, in 2001.