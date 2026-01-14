Timothy Busfield’s wife Melissa Gilbert breaks silence amid husband’s child sex abuse charges
Busfield turned himself in to police on Tuesday, four days after a warrant was issued for his arrest
Melissa Gilbert says she is standing with her husband, Timothy Busfield, after he was charged with alleged child sexual abuse.
On Tuesday, The West Wing star, 68, turned himself in to police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, four days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The same day, Gilbert’s representative issued a statement on her behalf, saying the Little House on the Prairie actor was “honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds.
“During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected.”
Busfield, who is also known for his performances in the 1989 film Field of Dreams, declared his innocence in a video taken before he surrendered to police.
“I’m sure most of you know that are watching this that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque,” Busfield said in the video obtained by TMZ. “I’m here now, I got the call Friday night. I had to get a lawyer. Saturday, I got in the car and drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque.”
He continued, “I’m going to confront these lies. They’re horrible. They’re all lies. I did not do anything to those little boys. And I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team and I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies. So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work.”
An arrest warrant was issued Friday in New Mexico after Busfield was accused of touching two juvenile actors inappropriately while working on the now-cancelled Fox crime series The Cleaning Lady (2022-25), on which he served as executive producer and directed several episodes.
The alleged abuse took place from November 2022 and spring 2024, according to the criminal complaint. Police documents report that allegations against Busfield also include claims that he kissed a boy on the face while the child was getting a haircut in the hair and makeup trailer.
The Albuquerque Police Department began investigating Busfield in November 2024 after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital alerted police to the alleged sexual abuse. Complaints were reported to Warner Bros. in February 2025, launching an independent investigation, but the company was not able to find any evidence supporting the allegations.
Busfield told investigators in November that he believed the mother of his alleged victims was trying to get revenge on him because her children were not cast in the final season of the show, according to police documents.
The actor’s representatives did not return The Independent’s request for comment. After the charges against Busfield were brought last week, NBC pulled an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU he was slated to guest star on.
Busfield has been married three times. He has a son from his first marriage to actor and director Radha Delamarter. After they divorced in 1986, he married fashion designer Jennifer Merwin in 1988 and they had two more children. They divorced in 2007, and in 2013, he married Gilbert.
