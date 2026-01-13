Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothy Busfield has surrendered to police, concluding a four-day hunt for the actor after he was charged with child sexual abuse.

Busfield, 68, turned himself in Tuesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to TMZ. He faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse.

The actor, known for his performances on The West Wing and 1989 film Field of Dreams, declared his innocence in a video taken before he surrendered to the cops.

“I’m sure most of you know that are watching this that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque,” Busfield said in the video obtained by TMZ. “I’m here now, I got the call Friday night. I had to get a lawyer. Saturday, I got in the car and drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque.”

He continued, “I’m going to confront these lies. They’re horrible. They’re all lies. I did not do anything to those little boys. And I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team and I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies. So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work. “

Busfield’s representatives did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

A warrant for Busfield’s arrest was issued January 9, accusing Busfield of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old twin boys. The boys’ parents said the children met the actor on the set of Fox series The Cleaning Lady, which Busfield worked on as a director during season two.

More to follow