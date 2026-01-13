Missing actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in and vows to fight child sex abuse allegations
‘I did not do anything to those little boys,’ Busfield said in a video before turning himself in
Timothy Busfield has surrendered to police, concluding a four-day hunt for the actor after he was charged with child sexual abuse.
Busfield, 68, turned himself in Tuesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to TMZ. He faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse.
The actor, known for his performances on The West Wing and 1989 film Field of Dreams, declared his innocence in a video taken before he surrendered to the cops.
“I’m sure most of you know that are watching this that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque,” Busfield said in the video obtained by TMZ. “I’m here now, I got the call Friday night. I had to get a lawyer. Saturday, I got in the car and drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque.”
He continued, “I’m going to confront these lies. They’re horrible. They’re all lies. I did not do anything to those little boys. And I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team and I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies. So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work. “
Busfield’s representatives did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
A warrant for Busfield’s arrest was issued January 9, accusing Busfield of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old twin boys. The boys’ parents said the children met the actor on the set of Fox series The Cleaning Lady, which Busfield worked on as a director during season two.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks