Timotheé Chalamet sent fans into a frenzy when he unexpectedly showed up at a look-alike contest in New York City.

In footage of the moment shared on X, the Call Me By Your Name star, 28, can be seen walking up to a few of the contestants to take a photo, causing the entire crowd to erupt into excited shrieks.

The Sunday event, which was held just in time for Halloween, reportedly saw more than 2,000 attendees gather at Washington Square Park to watch approximately 30 people dressed in their best Chalamet attire compete for a $50 cash prize. Some even dressed in costume as some of Chalamet’s most iconic movie characters, including Bob Dylan and Willy Wonka.

Miles Mitchell, who was dressed like Chalamet’s titular chocolatier from the 2023 movie musical Wonka, was ultimately crowned the winner.

Earlier this week, mysterious posters popped up around the city calling for Chalamet dopplegängers to convene at the Washington Square Park arch on Sunday.

Chalamet himself has been spotted filming around the city for his forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold.

Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at a New York City lookalike event ( Brittany Miller for The Independent )

Set in the early 1960s, the musical drama is based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! about the controversy surrounding Dylan’s switch to electrically amplified instrumentation in 1965.

The movie also stars Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, an early fictional love interest roughly based on Dylan’s early girlfriend Suze Rotolo Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

Chalamet’s casting as Dylan was first announced in 2020. At the time, it was reported that the Dune actor was taking guitar lessons in preparation for the role, with Mangold also confirming that Chalamet will do his own singing in the film.

An early first trailer, released in July, teased a clip of Chalamet singing Dylan’s 1962 track “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

Fans were quick to applaud Chalamet for his singing abilities, with several arguing that he sounded “just like” the folk and rock icon.

Some went as far as to predict that Chalamet will receive an Oscar nomination for the part.

A Complete Unknown will be out in theaters on December 25.

Up next, Chalamet will star opposite Gwyneth Paltrow in Josh Safdie’s new movie, Marty Supreme. The two leads were seen lip-locked while filming a steamy scene a few weeks ago.