The Odyssey actor recast after dropping out of new Christopher Nolan film
The all-star ensemble has lost a previously announced cast member
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been forced to find a replacement after one cast member dropped out of the film.
A week after the first teaser of the Oppenheimer director’s next epic began screening in cinemas, it’s been revealed that one previously announced actor will not be in the forthcoming movie after all.
Cosmo Jarvis, who played John Blackthorne in the Emmy-winning series Shōgun, has been recast after pulling out of the film due to scheduling conflicts.
Jarvis, most recently seen in Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s thriller Warfare, has been replaced by Logan Marshall-Green, best known for his roles in Alien prequel Prometheus and action thriller Upgrade.
British actor Jarvis, who also appeared in Florence Pugh’s breakout Lady Macbeth, will, according to Deadline, star in Young Stalin, a biopic about the formative years of the Russian dictator Joseph Stalin.
It’s unknown what role Jarvis, 35, was set to play in The Odyssey, teasers of which are being shown in cinemas ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth.
There has also been no indication as to when the trailer will appear online, with Nolan preferring his trailers to be enjoyed as a cinematic experience.
The Odyssey, which is still filming and isn’t due to be released until July 2026, is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek poem.
The story follows the hero Odysseus (Matt Damon), king of Ithaca, as he journeys home after the Trojan War. However, his expedition proves perilous as he has to battle numerous threats and mythological creatures.
Joining Damon in the all-star cast are Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal, as well as Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.
More recent casting announcements include Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.
The Odyssey has been partially filmed in Sicily, the island scholars say Homer based a portion of Odysseus’s journey upon in his 8th century BCE epic.
Favignana is understood to be the place where Odysseus and his crew landed, collected food, and barbecued goats in the tale. It is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north west coast.
