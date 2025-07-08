Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been forced to find a replacement after one cast member dropped out of the film.

A week after the first teaser of the Oppenheimer director’s next epic began screening in cinemas, it’s been revealed that one previously announced actor will not be in the forthcoming movie after all.

Cosmo Jarvis, who played John Blackthorne in the Emmy-winning series Shōgun, has been recast after pulling out of the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Jarvis, most recently seen in Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s thriller Warfare, has been replaced by Logan Marshall-Green, best known for his roles in Alien prequel Prometheus and action thriller Upgrade.

British actor Jarvis, who also appeared in Florence Pugh’s breakout Lady Macbeth, will, according to Deadline, star in Young Stalin, a biopic about the formative years of the Russian dictator Joseph Stalin.

It’s unknown what role Jarvis, 35, was set to play in The Odyssey, teasers of which are being shown in cinemas ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth.

There has also been no indication as to when the trailer will appear online, with Nolan preferring his trailers to be enjoyed as a cinematic experience.

open image in gallery Cosmo Jarvis has dropped out of The Odyssey’ ( Getty Images )

The Odyssey, which is still filming and isn’t due to be released until July 2026, is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

The story follows the hero Odysseus (Matt Damon), king of Ithaca, as he journeys home after the Trojan War. However, his expedition proves perilous as he has to battle numerous threats and mythological creatures.

Joining Damon in the all-star cast are Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal, as well as Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

More recent casting announcements include Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

open image in gallery Logan Marshall-Green has replaced Cosmo Jarvis in undisclosed ‘Odyssey’ role ( OTL Releasing )

The Odyssey has been partially filmed in Sicily, the island scholars say Homer based a portion of Odysseus’s journey upon in his 8th century BCE epic.

Favignana is understood to be the place where Odysseus and his crew landed, collected food, and barbecued goats in the tale. It is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north west coast.