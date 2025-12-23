Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christopher Nolan fans have been left excited after a full trailer for The Odyssey teased a “genuinely creepy” reveal of the Cyclops.

The director’s forthcoming historical epic – an adaptation of Homer’s epic Greek poem – will be released in July 2026, and a new full look at the film has been released online.

Matt Damon is shown in the trailer as Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he journeys home in full Spartan warrior armour after the Trojan War, with Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway also seen as characters Telemachus and Penelope.

But it’s the tease of Polyphemus – the one-eyed giant son of Poseidon and Thoosa – that’s causing most excitement. Midway through the trailer, Odysseus is shown looking up in terror as the shadow of a giant character enters the cave he’s in with his soldiers.

“The fact that we’re about to see a Cyclops in a Christopher Nolan movie is actually INSANE,” one person wrote, with another stating: “Totally giving me Jason & The Argonauts vibes and I love it. Almost looks like they might be using forced perspective for the effect.”

Others highlighted that the moment “looks genuinely creepy”, with one person commenting on X/Twitter: “I already know this guy is gonna be scary as hell in the movie.”

The scene was shot in Nestor Cave and Voidokilia Beach in Greece. To heighten the effect of the creature, it has been reported that Nolan, known for shunning CGI, built a mechanical anthropomorphic puppet.

It’s strongly suspected that Bill Irwin, the actor who did the voice and puppetry for the robotic TARS in Interstellar, will play Polyphemus.

'The Odyssey' trailer teases Cyclops reveal ( Universal Pictures )

Damon has said making The Odyssey “was the best experience” of his career, and called the film “massively entertaining”.

Addressing Odysseus’s epic journey in the film, the actor stated: “If you’re going to have an existential crisis as you pass the Sirens and you’re lashed to a mast, it’s there. If it says you’re running for your life from a Cyclops, you’re going to run for your life. Chris doesn’t hide the ball.”

The Odyssey will be Nolan’s first film since Oppenheimer, a film that dominated the 2024 awards season, winning seven Oscars, seven Baftas, five Golden Globes and numerous other high-profile awards.

It will be the third time Damon has worked with Nolan after Interstellar and Oppenheimer.