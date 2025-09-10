‘The Conjuring’ house in Rhode Island to be auctioned off on Halloween
Popular horror franchise was inspired by the antique farmhouse, where paranormal events allegedly occurred in the 1970s
A Rhode Island farmhouse that infamously inspired The Conjuring horror franchise is headed to auction this Halloween.
The wood-paneled house, located in Burrillville, has been listed by JJ Manning Auctioneers as part of a Mortgagee’s Foreclosure Auction scheduled for October 31 at 11 a.m.
“This antique farmhouse that has become famous for historical paranormal sightings and activity,” the listing states. “In 2013, Warner Brothers released The Conjuring, which was based off true paranormal events that occurred at the subject residence with the Perron Family in the 1970’s.”
While the original movie was not filmed at the property, it was loosely inspired by real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Directed by James Wan, it follows the couple as they come to the aid of the Perron family, who experienced increasingly terrifying events at their Rhode Island farmhouse in 1971.
The Conjuring has since spawned several sequels, including the latest, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which opened in theaters last week to $194 million globally. Its incredible box office opening surpassed 2017’s It to become Warner Bros.’ biggest horror movie debut.
Last Rites reunites Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, who travel to Pennsylvania to conquer a demon terrorizing a family’s home. It also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.
The Rhode Island farmhouse, built in the 19th century, features three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, plus eight acres of land.
“To this day, countless happenings have been reported,” an earlier 2021 listing read. “The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows.”
Previous tenants Cory and Jennifer Heinzen have claimed to have experienced unusual goings-on themselves, including “doors opening and closing on their own, footsteps, knocking [and] disembodied voices.”
“Last night, we had a black mist in one of the rooms,” Cory told local station NBC 10 WJAR in 2021. “It looks like smoke. It’ll gather in one area, and then it’ll move.”
While living there, the Heinzens managed to turn overnight guest bookings and group events at the house into “a steady, successful business.”
The house was last purchased in 2022 for $1.5 million. The current homeowner, Jacqueline Nunez, was arrested and charged with a DUI last October, according to NBC 10 WJAR.
