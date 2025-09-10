‘The Conjuring’ house in Rhode Island to be auctioned off on Halloween

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Rhode Island farmhouse that infamously inspired The Conjuring horror franchise is headed to auction this Halloween.

The wood-paneled house, located in Burrillville, has been listed by JJ Manning Auctioneers as part of a Mortgagee’s Foreclosure Auction scheduled for October 31 at 11 a.m.

“This antique farmhouse that has become famous for historical paranormal sightings and activity,” the listing states. “In 2013, Warner Brothers released The Conjuring, which was based off true paranormal events that occurred at the subject residence with the Perron Family in the 1970’s.”

While the original movie was not filmed at the property, it was loosely inspired by real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Directed by James Wan, it follows the couple as they come to the aid of the Perron family, who experienced increasingly terrifying events at their Rhode Island farmhouse in 1971.

The Conjuring has since spawned several sequels, including the latest, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which opened in theaters last week to $194 million globally. Its incredible box office opening surpassed 2017’s It to become Warner Bros.’ biggest horror movie debut.

‘The Conjuring’ House in Rhode Island ( Boston Globe/Getty )

Last Rites reunites Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, who travel to Pennsylvania to conquer a demon terrorizing a family’s home. It also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.

The Rhode Island farmhouse, built in the 19th century, features three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, plus eight acres of land.

“To this day, countless happenings have been reported,” an earlier 2021 listing read. “The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows.”

Previous tenants Cory and Jennifer Heinzen have claimed to have experienced unusual goings-on themselves, including “doors opening and closing on their own, footsteps, knocking [and] disembodied voices.”

“Last night, we had a black mist in one of the rooms,” Cory told local station NBC 10 WJAR in 2021. “It looks like smoke. It’ll gather in one area, and then it’ll move.”

While living there, the Heinzens managed to turn overnight guest bookings and group events at the house into “a steady, successful business.”

The house was last purchased in 2022 for $1.5 million. The current homeowner, Jacqueline Nunez, was arrested and charged with a DUI last October, according to NBC 10 WJAR.