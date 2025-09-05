Annabelle doll handler’s cause of death finally revealed months after ‘haunted’ tour
Dan Rivera died at the age of 54 while on tour in Pennsylvania
A cause of death has been established for Dan Rivera, the paranormal investigator who died in July while on tour with the infamous Annabelle doll.
Rivera, who was 54, was found dead in a hotel room in Pennsylvania.
In a statement to People, Adams County coroner Francis Dutrow revealed that Rivera's cause of death was cardiac-related and has been ruled as natural.
“Mr. Rivera had a known history of cardiac issues, which were consistent with the findings,” said Dutrow. “It is also confirmed that Annabelle was not present in the room at the time of his passing.”
Annabelle is perhaps best known for inspiring the Annabelle character that appeared in 2013’sThe Conjuring and the spin-off trilogy Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019).
The story of the supposedly “demonically possessed” doll dates back to the 1970s. Unlike the film version, the real Annabelle is not porcelain with arched eyebrows and blonde hair. She is a seemingly ordinary mass-produced Raggedy Ann doll, with a smiling face and hair made from bright red yarn.
When Rivera’s death was first reported, Pennsylvania State Police revealed he had died on July 13, 2025, and added: “Members from PSP Gettysburg responded to a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County, for a report of a deceased [man]. The decedent was discovered in his hotel room by workers. Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene. His cause of death is pending.”
Fellow investigator Chris Gilloren, who was also part of Annabelle’s tour organized by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), said in a statement on NESPR’s Facebook page: “It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera.”
“We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him,” he continued. “Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”
Rivera’s death came after rumors circulated in May that Annabelle had somehow gone missing while in Louisiana.
Last month, comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee announced that they have purchased Warren’s Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, which houses the Annabelle doll when it is not on tour.
Rife shared the news via Instagram, calling it an “insane announcement.”
“I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection, including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!! If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted,” wrote the stand-up comedian.
