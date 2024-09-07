Joe Dante reacts to TV remake of one of his best-loved films

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter

The director Joe Dante has responded to news that a TV remake of one of his best-known movies, the 1989 dark comedy The ‘Burbs, is in the works.

The original film stars Tom Hanks, Carrie Fisher, Bruce Dern, Rick Ducommun, and Corey Feldman and focuses on a suburban neighbourhood that becomes obsessed with a reclusive new family on their street, who they suspect are hiding a dark secret.

The film was a moderate success at the box office but like many of Dante’s other films such as Gremlins, Gremlins 2, Piranha, Matinee and Small Soldiers, has become a cult classic.

More than 30 years later it is being reimagined for TV screens with Palm Royale’s Celeste Hughey and Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane on board as executive producers.

The TV adaptation, which is being made by streaming service Peacock is set to star Nope’s Keke Palmer. Dana Olsen, who wrote the original movie is also involved, as reported by Variety.

One person who is not reportedly involved, though, is Dante, who after learning of the news wrote on X/Twitter: “Call me maybe.”

The 77-year-old’s post was soon flooded with support, with many calling for him to be involved with the new series. One fan wrote: “This is nice. Joe should have been on the top of the shortlist. His resume speaks for itself.”

Another said: “Joe Dante should be at the helm.”

A third added: “The disrespect. These people have no shame.”

The official synopsis for the new version of The ‘Burbs states: “Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbours move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighbourhood.”

The ‘Burbs is not the only well-known title that Peacock has revamped for its platform as it is currently streaming the likes of Ted and the dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, simply named Bel-Air.

Dante is no stranger to speaking out about remakes of well-known properties, especially ones that he made. Back in 2015, when news of a Gremlins remake was in the works, he told the Riviera Maya Film Festival, “They remake pictures that people just didn’t want to see remade”.

“Did anybody really want to see another RoboCop?” he continued.