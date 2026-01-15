The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Teyana Taylor shares what really happened during Leonardo DiCaprio’s viral Golden Globes moment
A clip of DiCaprio animatedly speaking to someone during a commercial break went viral
Teyana Taylor has confirmed that she was on the other end of Leonardo DiCaprio’s viral Golden Globes moment.
Following Sunday’s ceremony, an off-air clip of DiCaprio excitedly speaking to someone (seemingly about KPop Demon Hunters) during a commercial break began circulating online. It was originally suspected that he was chatting with his One Battle After Another co-star, Chase Infiniti, who is a huge fan of K-pop.
However, it turns out that DiCaprio, 51, was in fact playfully reacting to his other One Battle After Another co-star Taylor’s excitement over the hit Netflix musical’s win for Best Animated Film.
“He’s talking to me, yes,” the Golden Globe winner, 35, admitted Tuesday to Access Hollywood. Confessing that the whole night was a blur, Taylor said that while she couldn’t exactly remember what they were discussing, “I want to say we might have been talking about KPop Demon Hunters, because I was so happy when they won, because my kids love KPop Demon Hunters.
“So I was over there just jamming and I think he caught me jamming and that’s when we started talking about it,” she shared. “I just don’t remember what he was saying. I don’t think I even really heard what he was saying. I probably was just laughing and keekeeing back and had no clue what he was saying.”
“I do remember jamming so hard when ‘Golden’ by KPop Demon Hunters came on,” Taylor recalled, “and we went into this whole spiel about how Junie and Rue love KPop Demon Hunters but I didn’t know that that whole moment was being captured.”
In the clip, DiCaprio can be seen animatedly saying, “I was watching you with the K-pop thing.” Playfully pouting and flicking his hair, he added: “You were like, ‘Who’s that? Is it... Oh, K-pop!’”
The viral video has delighted fans, who praised the moment for revealing DiCaprio’s “real personality.”
DiCaprio is known for his calm composure — and was even mocked at the ceremony by host Nikki Glaser for his privacy — but people have pointed out that this clip could paint a picture of what he’s actually like behind closed doors.
The Oscar-winning Revenant star attended the Globes with his One Battle After Another co-stars and crew. Going into the night, the film from Paul Thomas Anderson led the competition with a total of nine nods, including Best Male Actor in a Film — Musical or Comedy for DiCaprio’s lead performance.
He ended up losing the category to Timothée Chalamet, who won for Marty Supreme.
Meanwhile, Taylor won her first Golden Globe for her supporting role in the movie.
In an emotional acceptance speech, she said: “To Paul ‘Let ’Em Cook’ Thomas Anderson, thank you for your vision, your trust, and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless. I love you, we love you, and thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast.”
