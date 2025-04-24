Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman are among those who could be subpoenaed as part of the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, according to reports.

The celebrities are close friends of Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

People reports that a source with knowledge of the case claimed: “Anyone that had any knowledge of this situation will be subpoenaed, no matter of their celebrity status.”

However, the same publication also quoted an insider who disputed the idea, arguing that neither Swift nor Jackman are “privy to anything going on” and claiming that the suggestion they could be involved is a form of “smoke and mirrors... trying to distract from the allegations against Baldoni.”

The Independent has approached representatives for Lively, Baldoni, Swift and Jackman for comment.

Swift is a longtime friend of Lively’s, and the pop superstar is godmother to the four children she shares with Reynolds.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift (top right) and Hugh Jackman (bottom left) may be sucked in to Blake Lively’s legal batle with Justin Baldoni (not pictured), according to reports ( Getty Images )

Jackman starred with Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine, and the two share a long-running friendship that previously took the form of a joke feud. All five stars have been seen together in public on several occasions, including attending NFL games to watch Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Baldoni and Lively, who starred together in 2024’s It Ends with Us, are involved in a number of legal actions related to her claim that she was sexually harassed by the director, and his claim that she and Reynolds attempted to destroy his career.

open image in gallery From left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attending a 2023 NFL game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs ( AP )

Lively filed her initial suit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing the director of sexual harassment during filming and organising a “smear campaign” against her in the months that followed.

Baldoni has denied the accusations and filed a countersuit on 16 January, accusing Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation, invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, interference with prospective economic advantage, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.

His lawyers have also accused Reynolds of mocking Baldoni through the “Nicepool” character in his recent movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

Baldoni is also suing The New York Times for libel over its reporting of Lively’s claims.

Swift was previously referenced in the legal action after it emerged that Lively had made her own edit to a pivotal rooftop scene in It Ends With Us. Text messages included in Baldoni’s suit appear to show a conversation between the two about these changes.

“I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” Baldoni said in one message, adding a wink emoji. “You really are a talent across the board. Really excited and grateful to do this together.”