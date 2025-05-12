Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blake Lively’s team has hit out at Justin Baldoni’s lawyers after they subpoenaed the actor’s close friend Taylor Swift in the ongoing legal battle between the former co-stars.

Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni’s team as a witness to the feud between Baldoni and Lively who are involved in several legal actions related to her claim that she was sexually harassed by the director during the production of their film It Ends With Us.

In response, Lively’s representatives have accused Baldoni’s team of turning the serious legal matter into a “circus” and accused them of suggesting tickets could be sold for Lively’s deposition.

Referring to Baldoni and Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz, a statement published by People reads: “Mr Baldoni, Mr Sarowitz, and team continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue - Madison Square Garden - to witness Ms Lively’s deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions all over the world.

The statement continues: “This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus. The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women's rights and reputations. Including in the past month seeking to strike down for all, a powerful California victims' rights law, calling it 'unconstitutional’. The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as 'female allies' and their team continue to show their true colours.”

The suggestion that Lively’s deposition should be broadcast in Madison Square Garden came from Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who told People on Thursday (8 May): “Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.”

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ( Getty )

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for Swift said the singer’s only connection to the film was that her song "My Tears Ricochet" was used on the soundtrack.

The spokesperson continued: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’

“Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

It was reported last month that Swift, as well as Reynolds’ friend and co-star Hugh Jackman, could be subpoenaed in the ongoing legal battle.

Lawyers for both Lively and Baldoni have confirmed that their clients will testify at the trial, which is scheduled for March 2026. Cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom.