Taylor Swift’s lawyer denies claims that she has ‘agreed’ to give evidence in Baldoni-Lively legal battle

Taylor Swift’s lawyer has rejected claims that she has agreed to hand over evidence in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Lively has sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and for allegedly orchestrating a campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

“As counsel for the parties know, since the inception of this matter we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this action,” read a letter submitted Friday by Swift’s legal team and obtained by US Weekly.

“Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes,” the filing added. “We take no role in those disputes.”

The Independent has contacted Swift and Baldoni’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift’s lawyer rejected Justin Baldoni’s legal team’s claims that she had ‘agreed’ to hand over evidence in his legal battle legal battle with Blake Lively (right) ( Getty )

The denial comes in direct response to court documents filed by Baldoni’s legal team Thursday, asking for an extension on the discovery period to accommodate Swift’s deposition the week of October 20, “due to Ms. Swift’s preexisting professional obligations.”

Swift, whose new album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released October 3, has “agreed to appear for deposition but is unable to do so before October 20, 2025,” they claimed.

The Gossip Girl star’s lawyer also disputed Baldoni’s team’s assertions that Swift has “agreed” to sit for a deposition, saying they are “without evidence.”

“Even if one were to take the Wayfarer Defendants’ representation at face value, they have not come close to establishing good cause for their requested relief,” they said in documents filed Friday.

“The Wayfarer Defendants assert that Ms. Swift is not available for a deposition until October 20, 2025, yet are silent about their efforts (if any) to schedule this deposition during the existing discovery period,” it says, adding that this is likely because “the Wayfarer Defendants do not appear to have contacted Ms. Swift’s counsel regarding a date or location about the deposition until earlier this week.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Blake Lively first became close friends in 2015 ( Steph Chambers/Getty Images )

“Indeed, the need for potential follow-up discovery requests and depositions is why third-party depositions need to be pursued with diligence in a discovery schedule, and the Wayfarer Defendants should not be rewarded for their inexplicable failure to do so,” it concludes. Therefore, they are requesting that the defendant’s extension request be denied.

Swift was dragged into the legal battle early on, after Baldoni claimed he was invited to Lively’s house in 2023 to discuss script changes, where both Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Swift were present to serve as her “dragons.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer’s representative had previously slammed Baldoni’s subpoena, saying it had been “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

They denied that Swift had any involvement in the movie’s production, telling The Independent that her only connection to the project was her song “My Tears Ricochet,” which was used in the soundtrack.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film,” the spokesperson said, “she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”