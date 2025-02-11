Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunday night’s Super Bowl may have been dominated by talk of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, but the much-hyped sporting event also saw the debut of several new movie trailers.

Films including Tom Cruise thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, comedy-horror sequel M3GAN 2.0, new Marvel blockbuster Thunderbolts* and Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake were among the films to be previewed during the telecast.

The Super Bowl itself, meanwhile, resulted in a one-sided victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift, who attended the match to watch her partner, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in action, was booed by members of the crowd, while Lamar’s half-time show was also disrupted by a protester who crashed the stage waving the flags of Palestine and Sudan.

Here’s a rundown of all the movie trailers to have debuted during this year’s Super Bowl.

F1

Brad Pitt stars as a retired racing pro yanked out of retirement to mentor a younger up-and-comer in this motoring drama directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

How to Train Your Dragon

This live-action adaptation of the hit children’s fantasy series focuses on Hiccup, a young Viking (Mason Thames) who tames and befriends a dragon. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Hiccup’s father Stoick the Vast, having previously voiced the character in the animated versions.

Jurassic World Rebirth

The seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise, Rebirth is a soft reboot set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey front the human cast, while the new trailer gives a look at some of the dinosaurs they’re up against.

Lilo & Stitch

Another live-action remake – this time adapting Disney’s 2002 sci-fi animation Lilo & Stitch. This new version stars child actor Maia Kealoha as Lilo, the young Hawaiian girl who meets and befriends an eccentric alien, voiced by animator Chris Sanders.

M3gan 2.0

The original M3gan – a daft, camp comedy-horror about a killer robot that looks like a human child – was a resounding hit with audiences, and this sequel, which flips the script Terminator 2-style and pits a now-good M3gan against another, more evil robot named Amelia.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in this much-hyped sequel to 2022’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Will it be Cruise’s final outing as the death-defying spy? At the moment, it’s anyone’s guess.

Smurfs

This children’s animation boasts an all-star cast, including Rihanna, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Dan Levy, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Kurt Russell, and John Goodman.

Thunderbolts*

This ensemble film, which takes place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko and Wyatt Russell.