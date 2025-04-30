Steven Spielberg hails epic film as ‘greatest American movie of all time’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steven Spielberg has named what he believes to be “the greatest American film” of all time.

The Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park director made the claim at an event honouring fellow filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, whose credits include Gene Hackman drama The Conversation and Vietnam film Apocalypse Now.

But it’s Coppola’s first The Godfather film that Spielberg described as “the greatest American film ever made”.

At the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award, Spielberg, who first met Coppola in 1967, said: “When we’re young, it’s our parents we want to make proud, and then it’s our friends, and then it’s our colleagues, and finally, it’s our peers, but you, sir, are peerless.”

He said that the director has”taken what came before and redefined the canon of American film” and “inspired a generation of storytellers who want to make you proud of their work”.

Spielberg, whose other credits include Close Encounters of the Third Kind, ET and Schindler’s List, added: I always want to make you proud of my work.”

The pair first met at a film festival screening of a short film made by George Lucas in the late 1960s. The wunderkind trio would go on to establish themselves as the most famous filmmakers in the world the following decade, with Spielberg releasing Jaws, Coppola making the first two Godfather films and Lucas creating Star Wars.

open image in gallery George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Francis Ford Coppola first met in the 1960s ( Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di )

At the time of its 1972 release, Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s The Godfather was expected to be a flop due to its epic running time, with Paramount Studios convinced Al Pacino had been miscast in the role of Michael Corleone.

However, the film, which won Marlon Brando an Oscar for his role as crime boss Don Vito Corleone, defied expectations to become a box office hit and one of the most seminal films of all time.

open image in gallery Al Pacino in 1972 crime epic ‘The Godfather’ ( Paramount Pictures )

At the Coppola celebration, which took place earlier this week, Hollywood star Robert De Niro jokingly thanked the director for not casting him in The Godfather as Sonny, the role played by James Caan, as it freed him up to play the young version of Brando’s character in the 1978 sequel.

De Niro described it as ”the best job I ever, never got”.