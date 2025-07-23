Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Mangan has said he entirely forgot that he starred in a film alongside his wife of 18 years.

The 57-year-old actor, known for his roles in The Split and I’m Alan Partridge, has been married to fellow on-screen star Louise Delamare, who has starred in Holby City and the Channel 4 drama No Angels, since 2007.

Speaking on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Mangan said he and Delamare were introduced by Scottish actress Michelle Gomez, whom he starred alongside in the sitcom Green Wing.

Gomez was friends with Delamare and introduced her to Mangan at a party hosted by Channel 4, but the pair never exchanged details, leaving him unable to call her afterwards to ask her on a date.

“I had to do two or three months of detective work to try and get her number,” Mangan said.

“And eventually I realised we’d been in the same film together.”

He continued: “The lowest-grossing film in British history. It made £94 at the box office. It’s called Offending Angels and it starred Andrew Lincoln.”

open image in gallery Stephen Mangan has said he totally forgot he was in a film with his wife Louise Delamare ( Getty Images )

The film, released in 2000, tells the story of Sam and Baggy – two “slackers who waste their time having nonsensical affairs” – played by Lincoln and Andrew Rajan respectively.

Delamare played an unnamed “lady in a pub” in the British romcom, while Mangan played another minor character called Fergus.

Offending Angels was picked up by sales agents Ardent Productions and received mixed reviews following early press screenings.

open image in gallery Mangan and Delamare have been married for 18 years and run the production company Slam Films together ( Getty Images )

The film, which had a modest £70,000 budget, became notorious for taking less than £100 at the box office, despite having sold out screenings at Gothenburg, Raindance, and Emden film festivals.

This was due in part to Ardent’s CEO, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, leaving the media industry just ahead of the film’s release, to take on full-time duties as a working member of the Royal Family.

Back in 2002, The Independent’s Anthony Quinn wrote “it is almost impossible to convey the woefulness of Offending Angels” dubbing it “a Chinese water-torture of a movie”.

Mangan and Delamare have been married for 18 years and share three sons; Harry, Frank and Jack.

Together, they run a production company, Slam Films, which was behind the 2019 Sky Arts comedy Bleak House Guest.