BBC viewers demand return of ‘perfect’ series

TV viewers are urging the BBC to bring back an acclaimed series after it appeared to end for good with a two-part Christmas special.

The festive period proved rather successful for the BBC, with Gavin & Stacey, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and the divisive Outnumbered special proving ratings hits for the corporation.

Drama series The Split, created by Abi Morgan in 2018, has been another success. After originally airing for three series, it returned for the first time in two years with two new instalments set in Barcelona, reuniting viewers with the Defoes – a family of sisters working as divorce lawyers.

Unforgotten and Last Tango in Halifax star Nicola Walker led the specials alongside co-stars Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button and Stephen Mangan, who plays the husband of Walker's character, Hannah.

On Monday (30 December), the second part of The Split: Barcelona was broadcast – and it has left viewers hungry for more, with many complaining that there were just two episodes.

“Demand for another full series surely now undeniable,” one fan wrote, with another stating: “The Split: Barcelona did not disappoint. Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan were as great as ever. Just sad there were only two episodes!”

Similar sentiments were shared by another viewer, who wrote on X/Twitter: “I love everything about this show, from the characters to the theme tune. I just wish it was back for a full series.”

An additional fan told the BBC to stop “wasting time” and to commission another series, which was branded “perfection” – with another concurring: “We need more than a two parter.”

Walker, speaking about the two-part special ahead of its broadcast, said it “conveys a hopeful message ultimately”, stating: “I think there’s a lot of joy in it. I mean, there’s a lot of fear too.

“It is difficult to accept that a marriage that you thought would last forever turned out to have an endpoint. But if you can pick yourself up and be vulnerable and go again, even at an age where you thought everything would be sorted – and it’s not, your world’s falling apart a little bit – it’s still OK.”

Nicola Walker in ‘The Split: Barcelona’ ( BBC )

Walker described the episodes as “joyful”, continuing: “It’s Abi Morgan saying it’s OK when your world doesn’t hold up like you thought it would, the only thing you can do is get up, keep walking, and maybe go again.”