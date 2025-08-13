Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of Spider-Man fans witnessed an actor in the web-slinging superhero's costume performing stunts through the streets of Glasgow, with the Marvel character spotted on Hutcheson Street in the city centre on Wednesday.

One particularly eye-catching moment saw Tom Holland’s stunt double hurtling down the street at breakneck speed, clinging to the back of an armoured military vehicle.

Passers-by eagerly captured the action on their phones, while production crews meticulously filmed what appears to be a fairly intense chase scene for the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This marks the fourth instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) story of Peter Parker, and the 38th film in the franchise’s extensive catalogue.

Tom Holland is set to reprise his lead role, with Zendaya also returning as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson.

Jon Bernthal will appear as Frank Castle/The Punisher, a brutal vigilante, while Mark Ruffalo also reappears as Bruce Banner/The Hulk – a genius scientist turned Avenger after a freak accident causes him to mutate into a giant green monster when he gets angry.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a direct reference to a 2008 storyline where the entire Marvel universe had forgotten who Spider-Man was and controversially ended the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane.

This would fit with the end of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing everyone’s memories of Parker.

Daniel Destin Cretton, best known for helming Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will direct the latest Spider-Man film.

Cretton had previously been tapped to direct Avengers: Kang Dynasty but exited the project, since reimagined as Avengers: Doomsday.

When Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon in March, he said: “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world.

“We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

The director continued: “I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their butts off for this. They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits your theatres.”

Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland-led Spider-Man films. Together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home have made over $3.9 billion globally.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature in cinemas next year.