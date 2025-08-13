The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Spider-Man seen hurtling through Glasgow amid filming of Brand New Day
The latest film in the Spider-Man franchise will come to cinemas next year
Hundreds of Spider-Man fans witnessed an actor in the web-slinging superhero's costume performing stunts through the streets of Glasgow, with the Marvel character spotted on Hutcheson Street in the city centre on Wednesday.
One particularly eye-catching moment saw Tom Holland’s stunt double hurtling down the street at breakneck speed, clinging to the back of an armoured military vehicle.
Passers-by eagerly captured the action on their phones, while production crews meticulously filmed what appears to be a fairly intense chase scene for the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
This marks the fourth instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) story of Peter Parker, and the 38th film in the franchise’s extensive catalogue.
Tom Holland is set to reprise his lead role, with Zendaya also returning as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson.
Jon Bernthal will appear as Frank Castle/The Punisher, a brutal vigilante, while Mark Ruffalo also reappears as Bruce Banner/The Hulk – a genius scientist turned Avenger after a freak accident causes him to mutate into a giant green monster when he gets angry.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a direct reference to a 2008 storyline where the entire Marvel universe had forgotten who Spider-Man was and controversially ended the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane.
This would fit with the end of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing everyone’s memories of Parker.
Daniel Destin Cretton, best known for helming Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will direct the latest Spider-Man film.
Cretton had previously been tapped to direct Avengers: Kang Dynasty but exited the project, since reimagined as Avengers: Doomsday.
When Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon in March, he said: “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world.
“We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”
The director continued: “I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their butts off for this. They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits your theatres.”
Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland-led Spider-Man films. Together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home have made over $3.9 billion globally.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature in cinemas next year.