UK city transformed into New York to film new Spider-Man movie
Several parts of the city centre are doubling for New York in the new Marvel film
Glasgow city centre has undergone a dramatic transformation, morphing into the bustling streets of New York City as filming for the new Spider-Man movie gets underway.
The Marvel blockbuster, set to be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is utilising several key locations across the city, including Blythswood Street, Pitt Street, Wellington Street, and Bothwell Street.
US flags and banners adorn buildings, while highly realistic, albeit fake, items synonymous with the Big Apple line the thoroughfares.
American vehicles, notably New York Police Department cars, buses, and food vans, have been spotted near the Scottish Event Campus.
Commuters and residents can anticipate road closures and diversions throughout the city until filming concludes on August 15.
The film, set for release on 31 July, 2026, stars Tom Holland as the titular character and Zendaya as Michelle Jones “MJ” Watson.
Jon Bernthal will return as The Punisher while British actor Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock and his alter-ego Daredevil.
Daniel Destin Cretton, best known for helming Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will direct the latest Spider-Man film.
Cretton had previously been tapped to direct Avengers: Kang Dynasty but exited the project, since reimagined as Avengers: Doomsday.
The film marks the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise, and creators have said it will see a change in tone when compared with the previous three movies, which were released in 2017, 2019, and 2021.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a direct reference to a 2008 storyline where the entire Marvel universe had forgotten who Spider-Man was and controversially ended the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane.
This would fit with the end of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing everyone’s memories of Parker.
When Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon in March, he said: “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world.
“We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”
The director continued: “I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their butts off for this. They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits your theatres.”
Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland-led Spider-Man films. Together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home have made over $3.9 billion globally.