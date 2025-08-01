Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glasgow city centre has undergone a dramatic transformation, morphing into the bustling streets of New York City as filming for the new Spider-Man movie gets underway.

The Marvel blockbuster, set to be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is utilising several key locations across the city, including Blythswood Street, Pitt Street, Wellington Street, and Bothwell Street.

US flags and banners adorn buildings, while highly realistic, albeit fake, items synonymous with the Big Apple line the thoroughfares.

American vehicles, notably New York Police Department cars, buses, and food vans, have been spotted near the Scottish Event Campus.

Commuters and residents can anticipate road closures and diversions throughout the city until filming concludes on August 15.

The film, set for release on 31 July, 2026, stars Tom Holland as the titular character and Zendaya as Michelle Jones “MJ” Watson.

Jon Bernthal will return as The Punisher while British actor Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock and his alter-ego Daredevil.

Daniel Destin Cretton, best known for helming Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will direct the latest Spider-Man film.

Cretton had previously been tapped to direct Avengers: Kang Dynasty but exited the project, since reimagined as Avengers: Doomsday.

The film marks the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise, and creators have said it will see a change in tone when compared with the previous three movies, which were released in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a direct reference to a 2008 storyline where the entire Marvel universe had forgotten who Spider-Man was and controversially ended the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane.

This would fit with the end of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing everyone’s memories of Parker.

When Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon in March, he said: “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will pick up from the events of No Way Home ( Marvel/Sony Pictures )

“We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

The director continued: “I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their butts off for this. They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits your theatres.”

Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland-led Spider-Man films. Together, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home have made over $3.9 billion globally.