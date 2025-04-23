Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of Sophie Nyweide, a former child actor best known for her roles in Noah and Mammoth, has spoken out about her daughter’s untimely passing at the age of 24.

Nyweide, who also starred alongside Jessica Alba in the 2010 rom-com An Invisible Sign, died last Monday, April 14, in Bennington, Vermont.

“My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman,” her mother, Shelly, told TMZ in a statement. “She was with other people when she died. I didn’t know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take six to eight weeks. So I can’t say definitively.”

She added that family and friends of Nyweide “are very distraught and mourning.”

Bennington authorities have confirmed to The Independent that they responded to a report of an unresponsive female on the morning of April 14. When first responders arrived on the scene, they attempted life-saving measures; however, Nyweide was pronounced dead on the scene.

“This is a fluid investigation and we are still waiting on final autopsy and toxicology reports from the Vermont Office of Chief Medical Examiner,” Bennington Chief of Police Paul J. Doucette said in a statement shared with The Independent.

open image in gallery Sophie Nyweide (pictured in 2007) was a former child actor who starred alongside Jessica Alba in 'An Invisible Sign' ( Getty Images )

Doucette confirmed that “an individual was present with Nyweide at the time of her death and they are cooperating with investigators. The same individual was the person who contacted 911, summing assistance for Nyweide.”

“Investigators are investigating this as a possible unintentional overdose,” he said. “As with any untimely death, Bennington Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) will conduct a thorough and compressive investigation leading up to, as well as the cause of, Nyweide’s death. This investigation remains open and there are no further details at this time.”

Following Nyweide’s death, her family honored her in an online tribute.

open image in gallery Sophie Nyweide attending the press conference for 'Mammoth' at the Berlin Film Festival in 2009 ( Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images )

“Born in Burlington, Vermont, she spent most of her brief life in Vermont and New York City. Sophie was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend and new aunt. Creative, athletic and wise beyond her years, Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth (literally - she danced as she moved!),” it read.

“She wanted to emulate her brother on the mountain so she started competing in snowboarding at the age of 5. She raced down the mountain in the fresh cold air, collecting friends along the way. She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor, without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marveled about.”

It continued: “She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her and she relish from the casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well being. She was an eager adventurer and picked up the customs and even languages of any place she visited. She made friends easily at her schools and saw the good in everyone.

“Sophie’s ‘family’ wasn’t just her immediate family. She counted many of her brother and mother's friends and their children as family too. And they her. Her death has left a hole in all. Sadness, loss, heartbreak and even anger is present for those who loved her and now will have to continue on without her laughter, infectious passion and zest - without those amazing blue eyes that could look directly into one’s soul.

“Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.

“Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate. She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death.

“She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP