Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sophie Nyweide, Noah and Mammoth child actor, dies at 24

The young actor also starred alongside Jessica Alba in ‘An Invisible Sign’

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Tuesday 22 April 2025 12:06 EDT
Comments
Sophie Nyweide attending the press conference for 'Mammoth' at the Berlin Film Festival in 2009
Sophie Nyweide attending the press conference for 'Mammoth' at the Berlin Film Festival in 2009 (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Sophie Nyweide, who was known for her work as a child actor in Noah and Mammoth, has died. She was 24.

The Vermont-born actor also starred alongside Jessica Alba in An Invisible Sign.

In an online obituary, her family wrote: “Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.

“Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate.

“She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in