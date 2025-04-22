Sophie Nyweide, Noah and Mammoth child actor, dies at 24
The young actor also starred alongside Jessica Alba in ‘An Invisible Sign’
Sophie Nyweide, who was known for her work as a child actor in Noah and Mammoth, has died. She was 24.
The Vermont-born actor also starred alongside Jessica Alba in An Invisible Sign.
In an online obituary, her family wrote: “Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.
“Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate.
“She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”
More to follow...
