Sinners, the most celebrated film of 2025 so far, with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, is now available to stream online.

The vampire thriller, which premiered in April, stars Michael B Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their Mississippi hometown to start over. However, they soon learn that an even greater evil is waiting for them. Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku also feature.

Since its release in theatres, Sinners has consistently dominated at the box office, alongside Marvel’s Thunderbolts* and Final Destination: Bloodlines. It opened to $48m in the US and has since raked in $246.4m at the box office and an additional $350m globally.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the genre-hopping film made history with its CinemaScore results becoming the first ever horror film to earn an A rating.

The film can now be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home as it is available to buy or rent from Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Apple TV and other retailers as of Tuesday (3 June) in the UK. Viewers in the US can purchase the film on Prime Video.

After 75 reviews, the film, which was shot in IMAX and cost an estimated $100m, was given an impressive score of 99 per cent by critics on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. It dropped just two points after its release, with a 97 per cent score on the website at the time of writing.

This is an impressive score and is even higher than Coogler’s other acclaimed films Black Panther and Creed, which have scores of 95 per cent.

open image in gallery Michael B Jordan plays Smoke and Stack in the acclaimed vampire thriller ( Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture - © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote in a four-star review that the film feels like “some kind of final stand for original ideas”, adding: “One can only hope audiences recognise its bounty of riches.”

Loughrey also commended the score from composer and executive producer Ludwig Göransson – and praised the blues music featured in the film played by Miles Caton in his screen debut.

open image in gallery Directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie has enjoyed a rare combination of commercial and critical success ( © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. )

The film is set in 1932, and is based in the American South during the Jim Crow era, when laws perpetuated racial discrimination.

Set over one night, the film follows Jordan’s twins as they open a juke joint for an evening of drinking. music and entertainment. But things take a turn following the arrival of the mysterious Remmick, who is played by Jack O’Connell.

“Coogler intertwines song and the supernatural, linking West African traditions with the legendary claim that bluesman Robert Johnson acquired his talents when he sold his soul to the devil at the crossroads,” Loughrey wrote.