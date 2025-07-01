Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sinners is to become the first feature film available in Black American Sign Language when it is released on streaming later this month on Max.

The service, formerly known as HBO Max, will debut the critically acclaimed period horror on Friday (4 July) in two different versions.

Viewers will be able to stream the theatrically released film alongside a Black American Sign Language (BASL) interpretation.

An announcement released by Max on Monday said: “The release of Sinners with BASL is a major step forward in accessibility, representation, and visibility in streaming.

“BASL is a distinct dialect of American Sign Language (ASL) with its own dynamic history and unique grammar, signing space, rhythm, facial expressions, and cultural nuances.

“For the first time, the Black Deaf community will have streaming access to a more immersive experience in their language. Max subscribers, who sign in ASL but are unfamiliar with this dialect, will also be able to follow along with this interpretation.”

Michael B Jordan and Miles Caton in ‘Sinners’ ( Warner Bros )

The BASL version of the film is interpreted by Nakia Smith, who Max described as “an influential voice in the Black Deaf community, who delivers a powerful interpretation with cultural depth and linguistic richness that aligns with the film’s themes and historical timeline.”

Smith performs the BASL as directed by Rosa Lee Timm, best known for overseeing American Sign Language (ASL) interpretations of films such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024).

Naomi Waibel, senior vice president of Global Product Management at Warner Bros Discovery, said in an announcement: “Accessibility within streaming is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Our goal at Max is to make these great stories accessible to all audiences in a way that is authentic to the content and the communities we serve.”

She added:“Sinners with Black American Sign Language is an example of how culturally nuanced access can enrich the viewing experience for our audiences.”

The film, featuring Michael B. Jordan and Hailey Steinfeld, was directed by Ryan Coogler and became a huge hit, both critically and commercially, when it was released in cinemas earlier this year.