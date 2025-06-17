Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Simone Ashley has had her role cut from the Brad Pitt.

The Bridgerton actor’s role in the film was confirmed after she was spotted at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit last year as filming took place.

F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, follows Pitt as retired racer Sonny Hayes who returns to the track to mentor Joshua “Noah” Pearce (Damson Idris), a rookie driver on fictional team APXGP.

But Kosinski said Ashley has had her part cut from the final edit of the movie.

“It happens on every film – where you have to shoot more than you can use,” he told People. “There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make into the final cut.”

He added: “But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again.”

Ashley’s character will appear on screen, but have no lines.

Speaking to Elle earlier this year, Ashley said: "I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again."

open image in gallery Ashley’s role in the movie has been cut ( Getty Images )

It comes as Ashley has been at the centre of fan speculation about her treatment on Bridgerton, with viewers suggesting that her character Kate Sharma’s relationship with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) was not promoted as equally as other seasons. Her character was the only lead omitted from the show’s season four teaser.

A viral thread on X/Twitter appeared to document various instances in which production seemed to treat Ashley strangely. Fans panicked as the actor was not mentioned on a list of cast members set to return to the programme for season four. In October 2024, she confirmed she would be returning to the period romance in an interview with Glamour.

open image in gallery Pitt stars as a retired racer in the new film ( Warner Bros )

Since her roles in shows including Sex Education, the star opened her own production company, Good Catch Entertainment, in 2021, to tackle inequalities in the industry.

“I set it up when I got Bridgerton,” she told Vogue. “The more you work in the industry, you see the holes… what shouldn’t be happening. I want to create sets where everyone feels equal. I don’t want to be put in a certain box. I want to be in the driver’s seat.”

The company released Amazon film, Picture This, to mixed reviews.