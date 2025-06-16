Brad Pitt shares one condition he has to work with Tom Cruise again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brad Pitt has said he would only work with Tom Cruise again on one condition.

The 61-year-old is currently promoting his new blockbuster film, F1, but before that he starred alongside the Top Gun actor in the 1994 film Interview With a Vampire.

Pitt and Cruise, considered two of the biggest Hollywood stars of all time, developed a close relationship over filming, and are known to have raced each other on the set of the Nineties horror.

“Yeah, we did have our go-kart days back in the ’90s,” Pitt told E! calling Cruise’s praise of his new film “sweet”.

However, he explained why he’d think twice before collaborating with the actor again.

“Well, I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and s*** like that, so when he does something again that’s on the ground,” he said.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in F1 ( Apple TV+ )

Cruise is known for performing his own stunts, and shocked fans by appearing on the roof of the BFI IMAX last month, during promotion for Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning. He also performed a dramatic stunt during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

To mark the handover from Paris to Los Angeles – where the 2028 games will be hosted – the Mission: Impossible actor dramatically abseiled off the Stade de France roof, landed in a crowd of fans before hopping on a motorbike and riding out of the stadium while holding the Olympic flag.

A pre-recorded film then showed the actor, who is known for performing all of his own stunts, travelling through Paris and driving onto a plane, before he eventually parachuted down to the ground, landing at the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise worked together on the 1994 film ‘Interview With a Vampire’ ( Getty )

Despite ongoing publicity surrounding his bitter divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, F1 has received positive early reactions.

In one post indicative of the prevailing mood, The Wrap writer Drew Taylor wrote on Twitter/X: “F1 The Movie is absolutely incredible. It’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see, but none of that sizzle takes away from its soul. Kosinski precision engineered an eye-popping, edge-of-your-seat pop epic that makes you feel so much. I adored it.”