Brad Pitt shares one condition he has to work with Tom Cruise again
The actors last worked together in 1994 for ‘Interview With a Vampire’
Brad Pitt has said he would only work with Tom Cruise again on one condition.
The 61-year-old is currently promoting his new blockbuster film, F1, but before that he starred alongside the Top Gun actor in the 1994 film Interview With a Vampire.
Pitt and Cruise, considered two of the biggest Hollywood stars of all time, developed a close relationship over filming, and are known to have raced each other on the set of the Nineties horror.
“Yeah, we did have our go-kart days back in the ’90s,” Pitt told E! calling Cruise’s praise of his new film “sweet”.
However, he explained why he’d think twice before collaborating with the actor again.
“Well, I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and s*** like that, so when he does something again that’s on the ground,” he said.
Cruise is known for performing his own stunts, and shocked fans by appearing on the roof of the BFI IMAX last month, during promotion for Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning. He also performed a dramatic stunt during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
To mark the handover from Paris to Los Angeles – where the 2028 games will be hosted – the Mission: Impossible actor dramatically abseiled off the Stade de France roof, landed in a crowd of fans before hopping on a motorbike and riding out of the stadium while holding the Olympic flag.
A pre-recorded film then showed the actor, who is known for performing all of his own stunts, travelling through Paris and driving onto a plane, before he eventually parachuted down to the ground, landing at the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.
Despite ongoing publicity surrounding his bitter divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, F1 has received positive early reactions.
In one post indicative of the prevailing mood, The Wrap writer Drew Taylor wrote on Twitter/X: “F1 The Movie is absolutely incredible. It’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see, but none of that sizzle takes away from its soul. Kosinski precision engineered an eye-popping, edge-of-your-seat pop epic that makes you feel so much. I adored it.”
