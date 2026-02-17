Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

The Transformers actor was detained shortly after midnight Tuesday after an alleged brawl outside a bar in the French Quarter, the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement shared with The Independent.

According to police, the 39-year-old was charged with two counts of simple battery and remains in a Louisiana jail after receiving medical attention from paramedics.

Police said LaBeouf was acting “aggressive” at a bar on Royal Street, leading a staff member to kick him out of the building. Once outside, LaBeouf allegedly punched a man with closed fists several times. LaBeouf then left the area but came back, “acting even more aggressive,” police said.

“Multiple people attempted to hold [LaBeouf] down — he was eventually let up in the hopes that he would leave — but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body,” police said. He then allegedly assaulted another person by punching him in the nose and was held down until police arrived.

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans ( Getty )

LaBeouf, who has previously said he was sober after multiple rehab treatments, had reportedly been partying in the city for days leading up to his arrest. A bartender who served the controversial former child star on Thursday told The Hollywood Reporter: “He is terrorizing the city!”

Other bartenders and patrons told the outlet that LaBeouf was “inebriated” and “belligerent” throughout the weekend, as he was spotted at several bars across the city throughout Mardi Gras weekend.

His representatives did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

LaBeouf is known for his publicly erratic behavior and has a history of legal issues, including a 2020 lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs that alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional abuse. The lawsuit was settled in July 2025.

The Holes star was first arrested in 2014 on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal trespass during a Broadway performance of Cabaret, leading to him seeking treatment for alcoholism. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct at the time and the other charges were dropped.

Three years later, LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction. Bodycam footage from the incident showed LaBeouf making racial outbursts during his arrest, which he later attributed to his alcoholism. After pleading no contest to disorderly conduct, LaBeouf was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to seek anger management and substance use treatment.

LaBeouf’s most recent arrest was in 2020, when he was charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft and pleaded not guilty. The charges were dropped after he completed a court-ordered diversion program.