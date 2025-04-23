Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sebastian Stan thinks that Donald Trump probably liked at least one element of the recent biopic, The Apprentice, where the actor plays a younger version of the current US president.

The controversial film, which initially struggled to find a distributor, has been the source of much controversy, with the Republican presidential nominee calling it a “fake and classless movie written about me”.

Director Ali Abbasi’s movie focuses on Trump’s first attempts to make a name for himself in 1970s and 1980s New York, with the help of lawyer Roy Cohn, played by Succession star Jeremy Strong. Both Stan and Strong earned Oscar nominations for their performances.

Although Trump has voiced strong disapproval of the movie, Stan has a suspicion that Trump has seen the film, possibly more than once.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Thunderbolts* star said: “I would put money down he’s seen it 100 f***ing times, of course, because he’s a narcissist.”

Speculating further, Stan added: “And I bet you there are certain things he likes about it – like how he looked.”

Stan has previously told Trump to be appreciative of the film. Speaking to the BBC in October, he said: “They [Trump and Cohn] are very complex individuals, and that’s what it’s like in life, no one is morally completely on the right side or perfect in any way, everyone has flaws, and there are some redeeming qualities as well to them.”

The actor, who plays Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continued: “I think [Trump] should be grateful, to be honest. We have pretty much handed him, I think, a very complex, three-dimensional take on his life, and I can’t recall anybody else doing that.”

Although the film was released before the 2024 US election, Stan admitted that other actors have been afraid to do press appearances with him as they didn’t want to discuss Trump.

During a Q&A about the film in Los Angeles, alongside Ali Abbasi, the Marvel star said that he was unable to take part in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series due to others being unwilling to talk about Trump.

“I couldn’t find another actor to do it with me, because they were too afraid to to go and talk about this movie. So I couldn’t do it,” explained the 42-year-old.

Stan added: “You know, I’ve got to do a lot of great things, and that’s not pointing at anyone specific. It was… we couldn’t get past the publicists or the people representing them, because [they were] too afraid to talk about this movie.”

“And it’s like, that’s when I think we lose the situation,” he continued. “Because if it really becomes like that - fear or that discomfort to talk about this - then we’re really going to have a problem.”