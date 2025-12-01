Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scarlett Johansson has defended her support for Woody Allen after standing with the director in the wake of his daughter’s 2019 sexual abuse allegations against him.

The actor, 41, reflected on the consequences of her public alliance with the controversial filmmaker, 90, in a recent interview with The Telegraph. When asked if she had lost any relationships or work opportunities over her divisive stance six years ago, Johansson told the outlet: “I guess it’s hard to know. You never know what the domino effect is, exactly.”

“But my mom always encouraged me to be myself, [to see] that it’s important to have integrity, and stand up for what you believe in.”

She added: “At the same time, I think it’s also important to know when it’s not your turn. I don’t mean that you should silence yourself. I mean sometimes it’s just not your time. And that’s something I’ve understood more as I’ve matured.”

Johansson has starred in three movies directed by Allen: Match Point, Scoop, and Vicky Christina Barcelona. She was one of the few people in Hollywood who openly supported the director in the face of the claims against him, which he has vehemently denied since they were first made in 1992.

open image in gallery Scarlett Johansson publicly defended Woody Allen in 2019 after his daughter accused him of sexually abusing her ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Scarlett Johansson has starred in three of director Woody Allen's movies ( Getty Images )

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, the Black Widow actor told the The Hollywood Reporter in 2019: “I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

She added at the time, “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, alleged in an open letter published in the New York Times in 2014 that the director molested her when she was seven years old during his relationship with her mom, actor Mia Farrow. Allen refuted the claims and insisted that Mia coached Dylan to accuse him of sexual abuse to get back at him following their breakup. Allen was investigated over the claims and no criminal charges were ever brought against him.

While former collaborators like Diane Keaton and Javier Bardem joined Johansson in defending Allen, many A-listers publicly declared they would never work with Allen again. The allegations came in addition to Allen marrying Soon-Yi Previn, which raised eyebrows over their 35-year age gap as well as the fact that she is also Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).